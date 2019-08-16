Trump pressured to drop background checks by ‘gun expert’ Don Jr. despite Fox News poll

President Trump’s advisers are urging him to back off his support for expanded background checks out of fear that it would alienate gun groups like the NRA, even as a new Fox News poll showed the group with a net negative rating for the first time ever.

Trump called for Congress to pass “strong background checks” after the mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, just as he did last year after the Parkland school shooting before backing down to pressure from the NRA and backing a proposal to arm teachers with guns instead.

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., told the New York Times earlier this week that Trump appeared to be “serious about pressuring Republicans to act” and Politico reported that aides for Murphy, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., have met with White House legislative affairs director Eric Ueland about potential legislation. Toomey and Manchin are the co-sponsors of a compromise bill that would expand background checks to most but not all gun purchases. The bill has floundered in the Senate since it was introduced in response to the Sandy Hook shooting in 2012.

But Trump is getting a lot of pushback from his “gun expert.”