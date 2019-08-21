Trump promises vets he won’t use his campaign slogan — then blurts it out seconds later
While talking with veterans on Wednesday, President Donald Trump vowed that he would not politicize the event by reciting his 2020 campaign slogan — and then did it anyway just seconds later.
While addressing the American Veterans National Convention in Louisville, Kentucky, the president made light of the fact that he was not supposed to be using his speech to promote his reelection campaign and was only there to talk about his administration’s work on behalf of veterans.
“In all things, we are putting our country first,” the president said. “We are saying, let’s say ‘Make America great again,’ but we are almost there, ‘Make America great again.’ We may have to switch it. You know what we’re going to switch it to? Huh? Yeah? That is right. I will not say it here, because this is not a campaign speech.”
The audience at this point started laughing and then the president twice recited his campaign slogan.
“I will not say ‘Keep America great,’ but we are going to keep America great,” the president said.
Watch the video below.
