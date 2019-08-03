Quantcast
Trump pulled Ratcliffe’s nomination just after Senate GOPers learned about his link to whistleblower scandal: report

Published

1 min ago

on

On Friday, President Donald Trump abruptly withdrew the nomination of Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-TX) to take over from Dan Coats as Director of National Intelligence. He blamed the media frenzy for making the nomination untenable, as commentators had scrutinized his lack of qualifications and his fudged claims about prosecuting terrorists.

“Rather than going through months of slander and libel, I explained to John how miserable it would be for him and his family to deal with these people,” Trump explained in his tweet withdrawing Ratcliffe.

But according to The Daily Beast, there may have been another reason Trump changed course on the nomination. An email was reportedly sent to the Senate Intelligence Committee outlining Ratcliffe’s role in a whistleblower case.

The details of the allegation are vague due to national security concerns, but the email alleges that Ratcliffe promoted a company “accused of being instrumental in the reprisal against a whistleblower and their cybersecurity efforts,” noted The Daily Beast. The government employee facing retaliation is currently being represented by the Government Accountability Project. A source who has seen the whistleblower’s disclosure also noted that Ratcliffe’s third-largest campaign donor in this election cycle is “a company that forced the shutdown of a critical government cybersecurity office.”

Republicans who read this email reportedly had grave concerns, putting Ratcliffe’s nomination in jeopardy.

GOP Senator (briefly) finds a spine when Trump’s authoritarianism gets in the way of his corruption

Published

22 mins ago

on

August 3, 2019

By

Welcome to another edition of What Fresh Hell?, Raw Story’s roundup of news items that might have become controversies under another regime, but got buried – or were at least under-appreciated – due to the daily firehose of political pratfalls, unhinged tweet storms and other sundry embarrassments coming out of the current White House.

The Washington Post has a story that perfectly captures the shadiness of the Republican Party in the era of Donald Trump.

Georgia school under fire for only using pictures of black kids to illustrate ‘inappropriate’ hairstyles

Published

52 mins ago

on

August 3, 2019

By

On Saturday, The New York Times reported that an elementary school in Decatur, Georgia is under fire for only displaying images of black children in a demonstration of "inappropriate" hairstyles.

The Narvie J. Harris Theme School, which has a 95 percent black student body and is named for a former black superintendent, first put up the display on Thursday, and then immediately took it down after receiving a wave of complaints.

Narvie J Harris being extra or is it just me? pic.twitter.com/PKFozpyfP2

‘Why so mad, Mitch?’: #MoscowMitch McConnell taunted by MSNBC host for having a meltdown overt his new nickname

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 3, 2019

By

MSNBC's Joy Reid was downright giddy on Saturday morning, glorying at how Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has been tagged with the nickname "Moscow Mitch" that has stuck -- causing the Kentucky Republican to pitch a fit.

Sharing clips of fellow MSNBC host Joe Scarborough repeatedly using the nickname during his "Morning Joe" broadcasts, the "AM Joy" host then showed McConnell taking to the mostly-empty Senate floor to complain about the name which has gotten under his skin like no other attack on his reputation.

"He [Scarborough] said it five times" she laughed. "That was our own Joe Scarborough skewering McConnell last week after McConnell blocked two bipartisan Senate bills that would have helped to secure our elections against ongoing Russian attacks. McConnell's determined blocking of the bills even got him labeled a Russian asset by a friend of the show Dana Milbank in his Washington Post column. McConnell was so upset he took to the floor to express his umbrage and to cry out against McCarthyism."

