Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump recycles weeks-old attacks on MSNBC host he called ‘crazy’ and ‘psycho’

Published

11 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump went after MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski in his first tweet to appears Sunday.

Trump spent most of Saturday spreading conspiracy theories about the death of Jeffrey Epstein, before leaving to go golfing for two weeks.

“So funny to watch Little Donny Deutsch on TV with his own failing show,” Trump began his thread. “When I did The Apprentice, Donny would call me (along with @ErinBurnett & others) and BEG to be on that VERY successful show. He had the TV ‘bug’ & I would let him come on though he (& Erin) had very little TV talent. Then, during the 2016 Election, I would watch as Joe Scarborough & his very angry Psycho wife(?) would push Donny to the point of total humiliation. He would never fight back because he wanted to stay on TV, even on a very low rated show, all in the name of ambition!”

Trump’s attack was on the female host of “Morning Joe,” who worked on the show for over ten years before she married her co-host. Brzezinski served as a CBS News correspondent who served as the network’s principal reporter on the ground after the Sept. 11 attacks. It’s unclear why Trump could not remember her name.

ADVERTISEMENT

This isn’t the first time Trump has gone after Brzezinski. Two weeks ago he called the co-host “psycho” and waged a war against the two hosts after he was elected in 2016.

“Finally this morning, time for final thoughts,” Brzezinski said as a response two weeks ago. “It’s interesting, over the past couple of days, as Joe (Scarborough) and I have been speaking out in support of Elijah Cummings, we’ve heard a lot from Trump supporters and Trump support groups that we didn’t disclose that Elijah married us at the National Archives in Washington last November.”

Trump also blasted host Donny Deutsch, who appears as a commentator and fills in for other hosts from time to time. He also has his own show that appears on Saturday evenings at 8 p.m. EST. It has been on the air for two months. Deutsch has heavily attacked Trump over the years, most recently saying that any Trump supporter owns the bloodshed on mass shootings, because the president refuses to act to stop them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Three Silicon Valley giants now consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump recycles weeks-old attacks on MSNBC host he called ‘crazy’ and ‘psycho’

Published

9 mins ago

on

August 11, 2019

By

President Donald Trump went after MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski in his first tweet to appears Sunday.

Trump spent most of Saturday spreading conspiracy theories about the death of Jeffrey Epstein, before leaving to go golfing for two weeks.

"So funny to watch Little Donny Deutsch on TV with his own failing show," Trump began his thread. "When I did The Apprentice, Donny would call me (along with @ErinBurnett & others) and BEG to be on that VERY successful show. He had the TV 'bug' & I would let him come on though he (& Erin) had very little TV talent. Then, during the 2016 Election, I would watch as Joe Scarborough & his very angry Psycho wife(?) would push Donny to the point of total humiliation. He would never fight back because he wanted to stay on TV, even on a very low rated show, all in the name of ambition!"

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

False active shooter report at Memorial City Mall in Houston after man terrorizes Texas shoppers

Published

28 mins ago

on

August 11, 2019

By

Another active shooter report terrorized Texans shopping at Memorial City Mall in Houston Sunday.

According to the Houston Chronicle, police are still investigating what happened but a panic ensued as a result of a "disturbance" at the mall, but no weapon was found.

"Deputies working extra jobs at the mall responded to an unspecified disturbance at 3:23 p.m.," the report said. Videos showing people fleeing appeared on social media, but it isn't clear why.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

There may not be surveillance video of Epstein’s death — and a former Bureau of Prisons employee explains why

Published

48 mins ago

on

August 11, 2019

By

A former Bureau of Prisons employee told Fox News that there might not be video surveillance of Jeffrey Epstein's death in the prison where he was housed.

As the adage goes, "dead men tell no tales," and Epstein could have had extensive amounts of information on many people in power.

Fox News correspondent Jacqui Heinrich tweeted that the employee had knowledge of the facility, and not every cell has cameras due to privacy concerns for those awaiting trial.

Former Bureau of Prisons employee with knowledge of the facility where Epstein died tells Fox News there may NOT be surveillance video - not every cell has cameras due to privacy concerns for inmates awaiting trial. @Prisonology @FoxNews

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]