MSNBC’s Mika responds to Trump’s ‘psycho’ slurs with cooly vicious jab
MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski responded to President Donald Trump calling her a “psycho” with a subtle but vicious jab.
The president tweeted out insults of the “Morning Joe” co-host Tuesday morning, and Brzezinski responded at the end of the episode by praising Rep. Elijah Cummings — who Trump has been attacking since the weekend.
“Finally this morning, time for final thoughts,” she said. “It’s interesting, over the past couple of days, as Joe (Scarborough) and I have been speaking out in support of Elijah Cummings, we’ve heard a lot from Trump supporters and Trump support groups that we didn’t disclose that Elijah married us at the National Archives in Washington last November.”
“You can read about it on our Instagram accounts,” she continued. “I have a couple posts going with pictures from the wedding, and also asking people to stand with Elijah. We chose Elijah Cummings to marry us because he really represents everything that we aspire to be in a human being. He really is the man of the moment at this moment in history.”
Then she delivered the finishing blow.
“Also, for the record, President Trump offered to marry us and we turned down that offer,” Brzezinski said. “That wasn’t going to happen.”
CNN
‘It’s already happening’: CNN panel explains how Trump’s racist rhetoric is inspiring violence
President Donald Trump's racist attacks on Democratic lawmakers and the city of Baltimore sparked an emotional panel discussion on CNN about how his rhetoric is helping to inspire white nationalists who commit acts of violence.
The discussion started with host Alisyn Camerota pointing out that suspected Gilroy shooter Santino William Legan wrote posts on social media that referenced a notorious white supremacist book -- and she linked these views directly to the kind of racist attacks Trump has been making against his political foes.
LIVE COVERAGE: Police responding to shooting at Mississippi Walmart
On Tuesday, CNN's Jim Sciutto reported that police are responding to a shooting at a Walmart in Southaven, Mississippi.
According to reports, there are at least three casualties. It is unknown what their condition is, whether there are more victims, or whether the shooting is still in progress.
Following breaking news of another shooting: Police on the scene of a shooting at a Walmart in Southaven, Mississippi. There are at least three victims. More to come.
— Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) July 30, 2019