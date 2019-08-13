Trump retweets conspiracy theory alleging ‘voter fraud is real’ — even though his government never could find it

President Donald Trump is once again spreading conspiracy theories to his 63 million Twitter followers.
On Tuesday evening, the commander-in-chief retweeted Trump fanboy Charlie Kirk arguing that voter fraud is real.
The tweet in question was originally sent on April 28th.
“Voter fraud is real,” Kirk argued.
“Los Angeles county has a registration rate of 112% its adult population,” he claimed. “The entire state of California has a registration rate of 101%. 11 of 58 counties in CA have registration rates above 100%.”
“Is this why California is solid blue?” he asked, with a chin-scratching emoji.
Trump has long had a fixation on voter fraud. He inaccurately claimed that he only lost the popular vote in 2016 because of fraud. So in May of 2017, he created a commission to study the issue and appointed Vice President Mike Pence and then-Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach to investigate.
The commission disbanded in January of 2018 and later that year Kobach lost his bid to be governor of Kansas.
Donald Trump retweet of a conspiracy theory pushed by Turning Point USA executive director Charlie Kirk (screengrab)
