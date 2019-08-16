Trump ripped for ‘dragging someone’s oppressed grandmother’ into his political feud with The Squad

President Donald Trump was publicly shunned on Twitter after using the social media platform to attack the grandmother of one of his critics.

On Friday, Trump attacked the grandmother Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) — even saying she was lucky to not see her granddaughter.

Trump immediately received harsh criticism of his Twitter rant.

Here’s some of what people were saying:

You’re a fucking asshole. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) August 16, 2019

So Presidential. — Elie Honig (@eliehonig) August 16, 2019

It’s truly pathetic that a hate-filled juvenile sociopath like you is president of our great United States… #Trump — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) August 16, 2019

The occupant of the White House's total lack of humanity is on full display. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) August 16, 2019

Israel’s request for @RashidaTlaib was dehumanizing and degrading. Much to the rhetoric you support. She has principles unlike you and she stands for them even when she had to make the hard choice not to go, she’s earned this American Israeli Jew’s respect. — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) August 16, 2019

Scaramuucci is right. You’ve completely lost your marbles. — Tom Chapman (@SurfCityTom) August 16, 2019

You’re the worst human being I’ve ever seen in my life. — Vote Dem for the Planet (@Brasilmagic) August 16, 2019

You're a horrible narcissist misogynistic white supremacist asshole. — Andrew Goss ✊USAF✊ (@Goss30Goss) August 16, 2019

He keeps sinking lower. Again, Trump interfered and made a normal situation ugly and worse. Israel's original position was the correct one. And yes no one has forgotten about the economy, Trump's racism, mass shootings and his failed trade war. https://t.co/k78n4SY91A — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) August 16, 2019

Our president, the 6th grade class bully. https://t.co/ujc3oadBQg — Bret Stephens (@BretStephensNYT) August 16, 2019

He's just the worst. There's no other way to say it. I honestly do my best to remain respectful, but this is just juvenile garbage. https://t.co/iLQKaSiUHM — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) August 16, 2019

Gotta say: I did not have "Dragging someone's oppressed grandmother into his shit" on my "How Big a Motherfucker Is Trump?" bingo card. https://t.co/Gs3T9YhFvD — The Rude Pundit (@rudepundit) August 16, 2019

America *elected* a Twitter troll. https://t.co/CNR3ti54pu — Christopher Bouzy (@cbouzy) August 16, 2019