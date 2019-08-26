Quantcast
Trump rival ‘completely ghosted’ his campaign manager before announcing White House bid: report

Published

1 min ago

on

Former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-IL) refused to talk to his campaign manager for the 2020 Republican presidential nomination, The Daily Beast reported Monday evening.

Tallahassee-based Republican operative Jacob Perry wrote an email to “potential campaign vendors and staffers” warning them of the development. The email was obtained by The Beast.

“As of this morning, it has been eight days and 23 unanswered phone calls since I last spoke with Joe,” Perry said in the email sent on August 16th, the day that the campaign had been scheduled to launch.

“Needless to say, it’s the first time in my entire career that I’ve been hired to run a campaign and then been completely ghosted by the candidate,” he explained.

“It’s obvious to me that the campaign plan that we have all worked hard on together in anticipation of a launch today isn’t going to happen, so I am officially releasing all of you from your obligations and agreements,” Perry announced.

Walsh launched his campaign one week later.

