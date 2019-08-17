Trump says Apple will spend ‘vast sums’ in US
Donald Trump said Friday that tech giant Apple would be spending “vast sums” of money in the US in a tweet ahead of a dinner meeting with its CEO Tim Cook.
The men have had several informal meetings before, including at Bedminster, New Jersey, where Trump is reportedly on a working holiday at his golf course.
“Having dinner tonight with Tim Cook of Apple. They will be spending vast sums of money in the U.S. Great!” he tweeted at around 7 pm local time.
The meeting follows Thursday’s announcement from Apple that it has invested roughly $60 billion in the US, and currently employs some 90,000 people in the country.
Many of the tech giant’s products are assembled in China and the company opposes incoming tariffs — an issue Trump is fixated on — of 10 percent on goods manufactured in China, due to come into force on September 1.
Trump has rejected Apple’s calls for an exemption on its products, tweeting in July the company should, “Make them in the USA, No Tariffs!”
But his administration announced Thursday tariffs on some goods would be delayed until December.
Apple did not immediately respond to comment about the dinner, and Trump did not tweet again about the meeting, or what was discussed.
The president’s latest missive comes after a gaffe in March when he referred to Cook as “Tim Apple”.
Trump later claimed the naming was deliberate and a “time saving” measure.
Greenland isn’t for sale but it is increasingly valuable*
President Donald Trump's reported wish to buy Greenland may have been rejected by Denmark, but it underscores the rapidly rising value of the massive, ice-covered island due to global warming and to China's drive for an Arctic presence.
The accelerating polar ice melt has left sparsely populated Greenland, a self-governing part of Denmark, astride what are potentially major shipping routes and in the crosshairs of intensifying geopolitical competition between superpowers.
It also has untapped natural resources like oil, minerals and valuable rare earth elements that China, the United States and other major tech economies covet.
US issues warrant for seizure of Iranian tanker in Gibraltar
The US Justice Department issued a warrant Friday for the seizure of the Iranian oil supertanker Grace 1, one day after a Gibraltar judge allowed the release of the detained vessel.
The Justice Department alleged the ship was part of a scheme "to unlawfully access the US financial system to support illicit shipments to Syria from Iran by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps," which the US has designated a foreign terrorist organization.
The warrant says the vessel, which remained anchored in the British Mediterranean territory late Friday, and all the oil aboard are subject to forfeiture based on violations of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, as well as bank fraud, money laundering, and terrorism statutes.
Medicare for All proponent Ady Barkan urges supporters to demand Dems have ‘real healthcare debate’
"We want ABC and Univision to put healthcare front and center."
Citing his firsthand experience with "the dysfunction of our healthcare system," dying activist Ady Barkan—an outspoken backer of Medicare for All—on Friday urged supporters to join him in demanding the next Democratic presidential primary debate to be focused on the nation's healthcare crisis.