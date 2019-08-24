Trump snaps at media for reporting on his ‘chosen one’ comment — and not knowing he was trying to be funny

Donald Trump broke his embargo on talking about his highly-derided claim that he is the “chosen one,” claiming the media should be able to tell when he is being funny or not.

In two tweets from France where he is attending the G7 conference, Trump called reporting on his claim of divinity “fake news.”

“When I looked up to the sky and jokingly said ‘I am the chosen one,’ at a press conference two days ago, referring to taking on Trade with China, little did I realize that the media would claim that I had a ‘Messiah complex.'” he wrote. “They knew I was kidding, being sarcastic, and just….having fun. I was smiling as I looked up and around. The MANY reporters with me were smiling also. They knew the TRUTH…And yet when I saw the reporting, CNN, MSNBC and other Fake News outlets covered it as serious news & me thinking of myself as the Messiah. No more trust! ”

