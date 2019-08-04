Quantcast
Trump still owes grieving El Paso $470,000 for his MAGA rally from February: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

According to a report from KSAT, President Donald Trump has still not made good on reimbursing the city of El Paso for security and other related costs for his MAGA rally five months ago.

Bringing their readers up to date as El Paso is still reeling from a murderous anti-Mexican inspired rampage that left 20 dead at a popular mall, KSAT reports that the city is still waiting on its money and has already tacked on late fees.

Noting that the president has pledged federal support for El Paso following the shooting, promises of payment for money owed was not included.

“El Paso officials have been critical of the president in recent months for his refusal to pay a $470,000 debt owed to the city for transportation and security services during his February campaign rally,” the report states. “For six months, the city has sent Trump’s campaign invoices for services provided by city departments — including police, buses, the health department and others — but has not gotten a response, according to local media.”

A letter from the city sent to Trump’s people in May politely states, “We are contacting you regarding the past due invoice(s) listed above. We realize this may been a oversight on your part; however, your account with the city of El Paso is extremely past due… Further, the city may choose to not enter into a contract with an individual that is indebted to the city for more than $100.”

According to City Councilwoman Alexsandra Annello, Trump’s delay in paying up, “Shows a lack of concern for the community and the tax-paying voters of El Paso. President Trump has in many ways, over the last year, put a financial burden on this community and has yet to show us the respect we deserve. It is clear that our borderland is not a priority of the president.”

The report notes that failure to receive reimbursement from Trump’s campaign may force El Paso to write off the costs as a time when the city is absorbing more costs in the wake of the horrifying massacre at the Cielo Vista Mall on Saturday.

You can read more here.

