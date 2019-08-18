Trump suggests hitting France with 100 percent tariff on wine over dispute with Macron

According to a report from Bloomberg, President Donald Trump publicly suggested that he would consider a 100 percent tariff on wines coming from France.

The report states that the president recently made the suggestion as part of his trade war that has crippled American manufacturers and farmers while at the same time hitting American consumers’ wallets.

Trump’s comments came during a recent Long Island fundraiser and were tied to his unhappiness with President Emmanuel Macron and his tax on multinational technology companies.

Bloomberg reports, “It’s unclear if Trump, at a roundtable portion of an event in the Hamptons on Aug. 9 hosted by billionaire businessman Steven Ross with about a dozen well-heeled donors, was being totally serious.”

The report continues, “The law signed by Macron imposes a 3% tax on the revenue of technology giants such as Facebook Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. Trump is a frequent critic of those companies but bristled at the idea of a foreign government setting their terms of trade. ‘We tax our companies, they don’t tax our companies,’ Trump said at the time.”

The president, whose family owns their own winery recently said, “I’ve always liked American wines better than French wines, even though I don’t drink wine.”

You can read more here (subscription required).