Trump supporter organizes rally against ‘all the hatred’ — of the president

Published

1 min ago

on

One of President Donald Trump’s most fervent supporters is concerned about the rising hatred of a president who routinely launches racist attacks and inspires white nationalist violence.

The Republican president won Indiana County, Pennsylvania, by more than a 2-to-1 margin in 2016, and he continues to enjoy strong support in the rural county that’s home to one of the nation’s largest coal-fired power plants, reported the Tribune-Review.

Trump supporter Tammy Curry, who sells log cabin accessories and CBP products at a pair of local shops, organized a “Make America Great Again” rally Friday evening at a picnic grounds, where supporters gathered to celebrate the president.

“We have to do something about all the hatred,” Curry said.

She wasn’t referring to a recent mass shooting in El Paso, where a gunman who echoed Trump’s language against immigrants targeted Latino shoppers, or the president’s racist attacks on Democratic congresswomen.

The 61-year-old Curry was instead concerned about criticism against one of the most unpopular presidents in modern history.

“I just think right now the president is being attacked unjustly,” Curry said. “People don’t respect the office of the president. Never have I seen this much hate. It scares me.”

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.

