Trump supporter organizes rally against ‘all the hatred’ — of the president

One of President Donald Trump’s most fervent supporters is concerned about the rising hatred of a president who routinely launches racist attacks and inspires white nationalist violence.

The Republican president won Indiana County, Pennsylvania, by more than a 2-to-1 margin in 2016, and he continues to enjoy strong support in the rural county that’s home to one of the nation’s largest coal-fired power plants, reported the Tribune-Review.

Trump supporter Tammy Curry, who sells log cabin accessories and CBP products at a pair of local shops, organized a “Make America Great Again” rally Friday evening at a picnic grounds, where supporters gathered to celebrate the president.

“We have to do something about all the hatred,” Curry said.

She wasn’t referring to a recent mass shooting in El Paso, where a gunman who echoed Trump’s language against immigrants targeted Latino shoppers, or the president’s racist attacks on Democratic congresswomen.

The 61-year-old Curry was instead concerned about criticism against one of the most unpopular presidents in modern history.

“I just think right now the president is being attacked unjustly,” Curry said. “People don’t respect the office of the president. Never have I seen this much hate. It scares me.”