Trump supporters are furious about Trump’s anti-Semitic comment because now they can’t criticize Democrats anymore: CNN correspondent

President Donald Trump continues to suffer fallout from his anti-Semitic claim on Tuesday that Jewish Democrats are guilty of “great disloyalty.”

As CNN White House Correspondent Kaitlan Collins noted on “The Situation Room,” he is even facing blowback from his own party — which spent months trying to paint Democratic Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Ilhan Omar (D-MN) as rabid anti-Semites for far less.

“He’s … being criticized by people on both sides of the aisle for this comment,” said Collins. “Not just the president’s usual critics who don’t like things that he says or say he oversteps the line, but people who are on his side are saying, by making this comment, he doesn’t realize why they have been critical of people like Rashida Tlaib, like Ilhan Omar for their in the past.”

“So they’re saying it essentially works against the president and his argument, as today he was calling Rashida Tlaib on Twitter an anti-Semite after he watched that press conference, which is what led to him making this comment, criticizing her for crying, talking about not going to visit her grandmother.”

Watch below: