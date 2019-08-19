Trump tweets out bonkers conspiracy theory that Google ‘manipulated’ up to 16 million votes for Hillary Clinton

President Donald Trump on Monday tweeted out a bonkers conspiracy theory claiming that Google “manipulated” up to 16 million votes on behalf of former Democratic rival during the 2016 presidential election.
“Wow, Report Just Out!” the president wrote. “Google manipulated from 2.6 million to 16 million votes for Hillary Clinton in 2016 Election! This was put out by a Clinton supporter, not a Trump Supporter! Google should be sued. My victory was even bigger than thought!”
The president did not offer a link to this supposed report, although he tagged right-wing organization Judicial Watch in the tweet, which may mean it was the source of the information.
Trump has regularly claimed that Clinton did not win the popular vote in 2016, even though official tallies showed she received roughly 3 million more votes despite losing the Electoral College.
In the past, the president has blamed his popular vote defeat on millions of “illegal” votes, although he has never produced any evidence that illegal votes cost him the popular vote, nor explained why this conspiracy planted so many of these votes in deep blue states like California instead of in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, and other swing states.
