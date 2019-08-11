Trump walloped by CNN’s Tapper for pushing ‘deranged’ Epstein conspiracy theory: ‘This is dangerous’

In his open for CNN’s “State of the Union,” host Jake Tapper harshly condemned Donald Trump for retweeting a conspiracy theory that accuses Bill and Hillary Clinton of being behind the death of multi-millionaire Jeffrey Epstein who committed suicide while awaiting trial on human trafficking charges.



Tapper, who stated upfront that he would not share the offensive tweet, got right into it before warning that the president is playing with fire.

“The state of our union is appalled,” he began. “We begin with morning with a re-tweet from the president of the United States. Not a message about healing or uniting the country, one week after two horrifying massacres, not about the victims of the tragedies, instead President Trump using his massive Twitter platform, 63 million followers to spread a deranged conspiracy theory. Tying the death of pedophile Jeffrey Epstein in prison to the president’s former political rivals, the Clintons.”

“President Trump could use his megaphone for anything, but the president often uses it to amplify that which is the worst of us,” he continued. “Personal attacks, bigotry, and insane conspiracy theories. This is not the first time that President Trump has chosen to use his amplified voice to spread conspiracies. he lied about President Obama’s birthplace. he suggested Ted Cruz’s father might have been involved in the JFK assassination and lied that he saw American Muslims on TV celebrating 9/11 when there is no such tape.”

“This is no longer irresponsible and indecent, it’s dangerous,” he concluded.

Watch below: