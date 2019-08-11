Trump walloped by CNN’s Tapper for pushing ‘deranged’ Epstein conspiracy theory: ‘This is dangerous’
In his open for CNN’s “State of the Union,” host Jake Tapper harshly condemned Donald Trump for retweeting a conspiracy theory that accuses Bill and Hillary Clinton of being behind the death of multi-millionaire Jeffrey Epstein who committed suicide while awaiting trial on human trafficking charges.
Tapper, who stated upfront that he would not share the offensive tweet, got right into it before warning that the president is playing with fire.
“The state of our union is appalled,” he began. “We begin with morning with a re-tweet from the president of the United States. Not a message about healing or uniting the country, one week after two horrifying massacres, not about the victims of the tragedies, instead President Trump using his massive Twitter platform, 63 million followers to spread a deranged conspiracy theory. Tying the death of pedophile Jeffrey Epstein in prison to the president’s former political rivals, the Clintons.”
“President Trump could use his megaphone for anything, but the president often uses it to amplify that which is the worst of us,” he continued. “Personal attacks, bigotry, and insane conspiracy theories. This is not the first time that President Trump has chosen to use his amplified voice to spread conspiracies. he lied about President Obama’s birthplace. he suggested Ted Cruz’s father might have been involved in the JFK assassination and lied that he saw American Muslims on TV celebrating 9/11 when there is no such tape.”
“This is no longer irresponsible and indecent, it’s dangerous,” he concluded.
Watch below:
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your ongoing support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing little-noticed efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Three Silicon Valley giants now consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.