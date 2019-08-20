Trump warns media ‘treading in very dangerous territory’ for reporting bad poll numbers
President Donald Trump hurled new warnings at the news media for reporting damaging stories and negative poll numbers.
The president’s approval rating was measured at 43 percent by two new surveys by NBC/Wall Street Journal and Fox News, and polls continue to show him losing to various Democratic challengers.
ADVERTISEMENT
Trump insisted Monday that his “new internal polls” show the strongest support he’s had so far, and also complained that unfair media coverage kept his approval ratings low — and he retweeted those claims with a new threat against the media.
The LameStream Media is far beyond Fake News, they are treading in very dangerous territory! https://t.co/J60JgSFhcx
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2019
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Comments: