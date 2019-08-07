Trump White House has ‘warped worldview’ that was blocking DHS from combating domestic terrorism: report

President Trump ‘Has a Problem Criticizing White Supremacy’

The Trump White House was actively preventing the Dept. of Homeland Security from combatting domestic terrorism, including the type of white supremacist violence that led to the deaths of 22 people in a racist act of domestic terrorism in El Paso, Texas over the weekend.

That claim comes in a just-released report from Jake Tapper at CNN, which cites “current and former senior administration officials” and others close to the Trump administration.

“Homeland Security officials battled the White House for more than a year to get them to focus more on domestic terrorism,” one senior source close to the Trump administration told Tapper. “The White House wanted to focus only on the jihadist threat which, while serious, ignored the reality that racial supremacist violence was rising fast here at home. They had major ideological blinders on.”

A senior source told Tapper the Dept. of Homeland Security had to go to great lengths to try to get the Trump White House to pay attention – or at least let them pay attention – to domestic terrorism and white supremacist violence.

One “White House official proposed that the National Counterterrorism Strategy focus radical Islamists and foreign drug dealers, since that would please the President,” Tapper reports.

“But those things don’t go together,” the source recalled. “That was part of the warped worldview they had there.”

In an other truly chilling part of Tapper’s report, he says a “former senior administration official noted that the White House, specifically the President, has a problem criticizing white supremacy, and says he ‘didn’t have expectation they would get behind it’ — the brief mention of domestic terrorism as a threat in the National Counterterrorism Strategy — ‘because the preponderance of it involves white supremacy and that’s not something this administration is comfortable speaking out against, until the other day by the President and even that was pretty hedged.’”

After the President was forced to go on national television to condemn racism in the aftermath of his destructive “both sides” remarks during Charlottesville, reports said Trump was furious he had denounced racism.

That was “the biggest f*cking mistake I’ve made,” Trump reportedly said at the time.