Trump White House tried to stop immigrant kids from attending public schools
Led by President Donald Trump’s xenophobic top adviser Stephen Miller, the White House reportedly spent months attempting to devise a way to stop undocumented immigrant children from attending public schools in the United States.
According to Bloomberg, which first reported on the effort on Saturday, top Trump aides sought to hand states the “power to block undocumented immigrant children from enrolling in public schools.”
“Using children like this as political pawns is another low point for the Trump administration.”
—Randi Weingarten, American Federation of Teachers
Though the effort was eventually abandoned after Trump officials were “told repeatedly that any such effort ran afoul of a 1982 Supreme Court case guaranteeing access to public schools,” Bloomberg reported, “the consideration of denying hundreds of thousands of children access to education illustrates the breadth of the White House’s push to crack down on undocumented immigrants.”
News of the White House’s effort comes just days after the Trump administration unveiled a so-called “public charge” rule that aims to deny permanent residency—or green cards—to immigrants who have used public programs such as Medicaid or housing assistance.
The rule, which is set to take effect in October, sparked widespread outrage and legal action, with advocates warning the measure would force people to choose between public assistance and the security of permanent residency.
“The Trump administration has deliberately designed this policy to target families of color, which is part of its overall blueprint to change the face of what we look like as a nation and who is considered worthy of being an American,” said the National Immigration Law Center (NILC), which filed suit against the Trump administration over the rule on Friday.
“It threatens immigrants of color with exclusion and Americans of color with deprivation or family separation,” NILC said.
Critics reacted with similar outrage to reports that Trump officials worked to block immigrant kids from attending public schools.
“Their racist, anti-immigration crusade knows no bounds,” tweeted Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers. “Using children like this as political pawns is another low point for the Trump administration.”
“Let me be very clear: America’s teachers and school staff will not stand for this,” Weingarten added. “If they try to block students from attending our schools, they will hear from us. Immigrants are welcome here.”
Breaking Banner
Trump Twitter-rages at ‘evil propaganda machine’ New York Times
President Donald Trump kicked off his Sunday morning by going on a multi-tweet rant about the New York Times where he blamed them for his poor poll numbers and called them "an evil propaganda machine.'
Trump began with, "The Failing New York Times, in one of the most devastating portrayals of bad journalism in history, got caught by a leaker that they are shifting from their Phony Russian Collusion Narrative (the Mueller Report & his testimony were a total disaster), to a Racism Witch Hunt....., " before adding, "'Journalism' has reached a new low in the history of our Country. It is nothing more than an evil propaganda machine for the Democrat Party. The reporting is so false, biased and evil that it has now become a very sick joke...But the public is aware! #CROOKEDJOURNALISM."
Breaking Banner
Trump suggests hitting France with 100 percent tariff on wine over dispute with Macron
According to a report from Bloomberg, President Donald Trump publicly suggested that he would consider a 100 percent tariff on wines coming from France.
The report states that the president recently made the suggestion as part of his trade war that has crippled American manufacturers and farmers while at the same time hitting American consumers' wallets.
Trump's comments came during a recent Long Island fundraiser and were tied to his unhappiness with President Emmanuel Macron and his tax on multinational technology companies.
Breaking Banner
Gun found in FedEx package sent from US to China
Chinese authorities have found at least one firearm in a FedEx package sent from the US, local police said Sunday, in the latest incident to befall the logistics firm in China.
Police in Fuzhou, eastern Fujian province, said "in recent days" they had received a tip about a package sent to a Fujian-based sporting goods company.
The parcel was sent by a US client and contained at least one firearm, said Jin'an district police through their official Twitter-like Weibo account.
The firearm has been seized and officers are investigating, they added, without specifying the number of weapons in the package.