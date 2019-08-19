Trump’s ‘basically racist’ comments are impossible to report objectively: MSNBC’s Mika
MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski torched President Donald Trump’s complaints about media coverage, and said he was solely to blame for negative reporting about his presidency.
The “Morning Joe” host said Trump’s plainly hateful language was impossible to cover without comment, and she said that was entirely his fault.
“The challenge for the media has been, sometimes, how to characterize the things that have come out of the president’s mouth, and the things that he’s done and said in a way that is as objective as possible,” Brzezinski said. “As right down the middle as possible, because some of them are so incendiary.”
“Some of the things he says are basically racist,” she added, “and it’s been difficult to just report on it because when you say what the president says, it sounds horrible. It’s not us — it’s him. He’s got a very extreme way of communicating his hatred.”
Father hopes for justice as Cardinal Pell waits on appeal verdict
The father of one of the victims of jailed Australian Cardinal George Pell said Monday he hoped "justice would prevail" as a court prepared to rule on an appeal against his conviction of child sex abuse crimes.
Pell, the former Vatican number three, is appealing against his conviction on five counts of sexually abusing two 13-year-old choirboys in the 1990s, with a court due to hand down its decision on Wednesday.
The case against the 78-year-old relied solely on the testimony of Pell's surviving victim, as the other -- who never spoke of the abuse -- died of a drug overdose in 2014. Neither man can be identified for legal reasons.
Hot cargo: US Customs seize 4 tons of marijuana hidden among peppers
US Customs officers have seized nearly four tons of marijuana worth $2.3 million hidden in a consignment of jalapeno peppers.
A sniffer dog alerted officers to a trailer with a shipment of peppers in San Diego on the border with Mexico on Thursday, Customs and Border Protection said.
The CBP statement said "a 37-year-old male Mexican citizen entered the port of entry driving a tractor pulling a trailer with cargo manifested as jalapeno peppers."
Officers at Otay Mesa cargo facility found 314 packages of marijuana weighing 7,560 pounds (3.4 tonnes) mixed among the jalapeno peppers.