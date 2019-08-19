Quantcast
Trump’s ‘basically racist’ comments are impossible to report objectively: MSNBC’s Mika

Published

1 min ago

on

MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski torched President Donald Trump’s complaints about media coverage, and said he was solely to blame for negative reporting about his presidency.

The “Morning Joe” host said Trump’s plainly hateful language was impossible to cover without comment, and she said that was entirely his fault.

“The challenge for the media has been, sometimes, how to characterize the things that have come out of the president’s mouth, and the things that he’s done and said in a way that is as objective as possible,” Brzezinski said. “As right down the middle as possible, because some of them are so incendiary.”

“Some of the things he says are basically racist,” she added, “and it’s been difficult to just report on it because when you say what the president says, it sounds horrible. It’s not us — it’s him. He’s got a very extreme way of communicating his hatred.”

