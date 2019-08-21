Trump’s economic policy is like ‘burning all your furniture to heat the house’: New York Times columnist
On Wednesday’s edition of CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” New York Times columnist Tom Friedman scorned President Donald Trump’s economic policy of endless tax cuts and cheap credit as a cynical ploy to get elected, rather than something in the long-term interest of economic stability.
“You know, under Obama, Republicans were screaming about the deficit, about deficits, the whole Tea Party was about deficits,” said Cooper. “No one seems to care about that at all, and the deficits have exploded, and certainly this president doesn’t care about that.”
“You know, look, the party is clearly a cult of personality, it’s not a ‘party’ in any sense that it was before,” said Friedman. “What is more conservative than to say that, running up a debt this high and then beating on the Fed to lower interest rates is kind of like burning all your furniture to heat the house, and one day you’ll run out of furniture?”
“It’s as if Trump wants to absolutely pull out every stop, burn every piece of furniture, to make sure the economy is heated enough to win reelection in 2020, and nothing else matters,” said Friedman. “And not only on, again, these financial issues, but Jewish issues, trade issues. He’ll say and do anything. I don’t know if he’s reading polls and going the wrong way, but I don’t think you have to be a CNN anchorman or New York Times columnist to watch the president’s behavior in the last 30 days and say something really unhinged is going on. That’s deeply troubling.”
Watch below:
CNN
At least 30 people have been arrested on suspicion of mass shooting plots since El Paso and Dayton: report
On Thursday, CNN's Rosa Flores reported that more than 30 people have been arrested on suspicion of planning mass shootings since the massacres in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio. The suspects are all over the country, and range from high school students to white nationalists.
"A 37-year-old California man arrested today after allegedly planning to shoot employees and guests at a Marriott hotel where he worked," said Flores. "A 15-year-old arrested in Florida accused of threatening to commit mass murder at his high school ... And a self-described white nationalist pleading not guilty to charges of online harassment and aggravated menacing after allegedly threatening to carry out a shooting at a Youngstown, Ohio Jewish community center."
CNN
‘Our president is deeply mentally ill’: Biographer says ‘blowhard’ Trump truly believes his narcissistic babbling
On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," Trump biographer and Pulitzer Prize-winning financial journalist David Cay Johnston told anchor Kate Bolduan that President Donald Trump's self-congratulatory rant was indicative of mental illness.
"David, you've studied Trump for years. You've also called him a 'world-class narcissist,'" said Bolduan. "How does that play into everything that we're hearing from the president today, from 'I'm the chosen one' to 'I'm the second coming of God' to declaring the Danish leader can't talk like that against the president of the United States?"
"Kate, Donald really does believe that he is superior to the rest of us," said Johnston. "He has himself talked about how the Trumps believe they are genetically superior to the rest of us. Notice how he calls everybody who in any way doesn't bow down to him an idiot, a fool, they don't know what they're doing."
CNN
Trump keeps flip-flopping on critical issues because ‘his presidency exists in his mind to aggrandize him’: CNN commentator
On Wednesday, CNN commentator and Washington Post journalist David Swerdlick analyzed President Donald Trump's erratic behavior on "The Situation Room."
"We're following breaking news, including a head-spinning series of flips and flops and flips by President Trump on major policy issues, all coming in a rant in which he praised himself extravagantly," said host Brianna Keilar. "Let's dig deeper now with our experts and our analysts to try on dissect some of what happened today. He walked back a lot of his positions today. And forward, back, and forward, back, and forward. Gun control, payroll tax, whether he's going visit Denmark. He consistently, though, praised himself."