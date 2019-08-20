Trump’s fantasy about Russia investigators going to prison is doomed to flop: legal experts

The investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election has largely wrapped up, and even though it did not exonerate President Donald Trump, he and his allies seem convinced not only that it has, but that the whole investigation was illegitimate and the people who carried it out are part of a so-called “Deep State” that is going to be put behind bars any day now.
A new analysis by Politico published on Tuesday walks through how Trump and many of his allies, including Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton, and right-wing ex-prosecutor Joe DiGenova, are expecting a number of people, like former FBI Director James Comey and fired federal agent Peter Strzok, will be found guilty of criminal acts after internal investigations conducted by Inspector General Michael Horowitz and U.S. Attorney John Durham. Trump has even called it “treason.”
Other experts, however, say that is extremely unlikely.
“What I think is going to happen is nobody is going to be charged with any criminal activity,” said former assistant U.S. attorney, Jon Sale, a friend of Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani. He believes Horowitz and Durham will urge reforms in how the FBI investigates presidential candidates, but will not find any crimes occurred.
Even some subjects of the investigation, like former Trump campaign aide Carter Page, have downplayed the possibility. “I’m only primarily concerned about getting to the truth,” said Page. “In the grand scheme of things, having a clean historical record of what actually happened in that dark period of recent history is infinitely more important.”
Another Trump ally, Michael Caputo, said he is prepared for this outcome, adding, “I know at any moment the establishment could thwart this entire thing.”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. Unlike other news sites, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.
Send news tips to: [email protected]
.