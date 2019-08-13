Trump’s hardcore base giddy over Don Jr.’s ‘trolling’ on the campaign trail: ‘Like he’s a next-generation model’
In the Trump family, 37-year-old Ivanka Trump and 41-year-old Donald Trump Jr. have radically different approaches when it comes to promoting right-wing politics: while Ivanka has been trying to position herself as an intellectual conservative and generally avoids the crude, in-your-face approach of her father, her older brother is more than happy to throw red meat to the worst parts of the GOP base — and Marianne Levine, in a report for Politico, describes the ways in which Donald Trump, Jr. has been firing up that base on the campaign trail.
Levine explains that when President Donald Trump is unavailable for a reelection campaign event, the base often considers his son a very good substitute. And when Trump Jr., like his father, engages in “trolling,” hardcore Trumpistas welcome it.
Matt Mackowiak, president of the right-wing consulting firm Potomac Strategy Group, told Politico that Donald Trump Jr. “loves responding — you might want to even say trolling — on a more active basis. Because he’s more current, he can use modern-day tactics, understands how to make a sharp argument, understands how to sort of cheekily criticize someone, sort of demonstrate a clever but cutting approach. In a way, it’s almost like he’s a next-generation model.”
South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, who was once a vehement critic of President Trump but is now an obsequious sycophant, described Trump Jr. as “very helpful” and told Politico that he “brings a lot of energy” and is “out there fighting for his father and his agenda.”
An anonymous source identified by Levine as “close to Trump Jr.” told Politico that he can be even more in-your-face than his father — which can cause problems at times.
“I think he goes a little bit edgier than his father does, and edgier isn’t always better,” that source told Politico. “It can create a bad news cycle. When his father creates a bad news cycle, it’s by design.”
Much like his father, Trump Jr. is a polarizing figure — and while his presence can excite the base in red states, Levine reports that it could prove detrimental in swing states or blue states.
One such blue state is Maine, where four-term Republican Sen. Susan Collins is considered vulnerable in 2020. When Politico asked Collins if she would welcome Trump Jr.’s help, she replied, “That’s a very premature question because I haven’t made my own decision yet.”
Collins said of Trump Jr.’s participation in his father’s campaign, “I didn’t even know he was playing a role in the 2020 elections.”
2020 Election
Trump’s hardcore base giddy over Don Jr.’s ‘trolling’ on the campaign trail: ‘Like he’s a next-generation model’
In the Trump family, 37-year-old Ivanka Trump and 41-year-old Donald Trump Jr. have radically different approaches when it comes to promoting right-wing politics: while Ivanka has been trying to position herself as an intellectual conservative and generally avoids the crude, in-your-face approach of her father, her older brother is more than happy to throw red meat to the worst parts of the GOP base — and Marianne Levine, in a report for Politico, describes the ways in which Donald Trump, Jr. has been firing up that base on the campaign trail.
2020 Election
Senate Republicans embrace Donald Trump Jr. as 2020 re-election surrogate
Plenty of high-profile GOP candidates will look to President Donald Trump to energize their base with a rally. For example, Trump has already pledged to stump for Gov. Matt Bevin (R-KY), who is struggling for re-election amid rock-bottom approval ratings.
But many Senate Republicans are making do with someone else: the president's son.
According to Politico, Donald Trump Jr. will be appearing at campaign events for several Republican senators including Sens. John Cornyn (R-TX), Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Thom Tillis (R-NC), and Steve Daines (R-MT). All of these senators are reliable votes for the president's agenda, and at least one, Tillis, is a top target for Senate Democrats.
2020 Election
Julián Castro trolls Trump with blistering ‘Fox & Friends’ ad buy
On Tuesday, the Washington Post reported that Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro brought the fight directly to President Donald Trump with a campaign ad on "Fox & Friends," in which he spoke to the president personally.
"President Trump: You referred to countries as sh*tholes," Castro said in the ad, while wearing informal attire inside an Iowa warehouse. "You urged American congresswomen to 'go back' to where they came from. You called immigrants rapists."
Castro directly laid the blame for the mass shooting in El Paso, which was carried out as an act of white supremacist terrorism, at Trump's feet.