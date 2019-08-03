Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s latest appearances show the president is running on empty — and now his lies are falling flat: Trump biographer

Published

1 min ago

on

Appearing on MSNBC on Saturday morning, Donald Trump biographer and Bloomberg columnist Tim O’Brien said the president’s latest appearances show a man who schtick isn’t playing the way it used to with crowds and may cause him to lose the 2020 election.

Speaking with host David Gura, O’Brien pointed to Trump’s appearance before 9/11 first responders –where he lied about his own whereabouts that day — and his recent rally in Ohio.

“At the first responders event he should have quite properly be focused on the grief and the needs of the first responders who the federal government was saying ‘We will finally make you whole’ in terms of your medical bills,” O’Brien began. “And instead, he began lying about his own involvement with the events of 9/11. He said he was at Ground Zero. and he wasn’t and he’s been doing this for years.”

“The difference now is he’s getting held accountable about it because he’s president,” he added. “But it was this example of him not being empathetic and not being able to get out of his own narcissism and self-referential mode.”

“Then you go to Cincinnati and you have him, on a week in which he’s been a racist, he’s been a xenophobe, horrible on immigration issues, completely ill-informed on trade policy, speaking to a rally in Ohio in which his real challenge isn’t just to continue to court his base and hit these same themes that he hit that night about Hillary Clinton’s emails and Bob Mueller’s witch hunt and immigrants are horrible,” he said. “All of those people there were happy to hear that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The issue is he needs to turn these swing states and the circumstances that led to his election in 2016 may not be as potent in 2020 and he is only going to pad himself against that if he speaks towards those strategic interests,” he explained. “But here’s the problem: it’s always a mistake to interpret anything Donald Trump does as strategic. He’s a visceral animal and he doesn’t really get beyond that into a sophisticated strategic take.”

Watch below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump warned against blocking acting DNI head: ‘He doesn’t get to work around the Constitution’

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 3, 2019

By

With Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-TX) out as President Donald Trump's nominee to be Director of National Intelligence, Sue Gordon, the second in command at the office, would take over from exiting Dan Coats as the acting director.

But although Trump said he may name her to that position, the Wall Street Journal reported that there is an aggressive campaign by allies of the president to prevent her from ascending to that role, citing her professional relationship with former CIA Director John Brennan, who is a harsh Trump critic.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump rants about ‘one sided horror show’ trade deals in Twitter threat at US allies of possible tariffs to come

Published

2 hours ago

on

August 3, 2019

By

Donald Trump took to Twitter on Saturday morning, making threats against U.S. trade partners that they too could be on the receiving end of economically crippling tariffs if they don't make trade deals he likes.

According to the president, "Countries are coming to us wanting to negotiate REAL trade deals, not the one sided horror show deals made by past administrations. They don’t want to be targeted for Tariffs by the U.S."

You can see the tweet below:

Countries are coming to us wanting to negotiate REAL trade deals, not the one sided horror show deals made by past administrations. They don’t want to be targeted for Tariffs by the U.S.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump’s new effort to woo black voters shredded as a ‘waste of time’

Published

2 hours ago

on

August 3, 2019

By

Kanye West hugging Trump

President Donald Trump has triggered a barrage of controversies over his racist behavior over the previous weeks, from telling four progressive Democratic congresswomen of color to "go back" to other countries, to saying that House Oversight Committee chairman Elijah Cummings' Baltimore district is a "disgusting, rodent and rat infested mess."

To hear it from the Trump team, however, the time is ripe for an attempt to court black voters. On Saturday, Politico reported that the president's 2020 campaign is preparing a push to highlight minority unemployment, the passage of the FIRST STEP act to reduce incarceration, and the creation of "Opportunity Zones" in low-income areas as reasons why the black community should support Trump. Presumably, the much longer list of the president's anti-civil rights policies will go unsung as part of this campaign.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

Join Me. Try Raw Story Investigates for $1. Invest in Journalism. Escape Ads.
LEARN MORE
close-image