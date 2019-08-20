Quantcast
Trump’s latest attempt to smear Scaramucci dunked in mockery

Published

1 min ago

on

At least one White House or campaign staffer apparently helped President Donald Trump attack his short-lived communications director Anthony Scaramucci — and he was met with mockery.

The president tweeted out a supercut video late Monday of Scaramucci defending Trump before his recent public disavowal, and attacked his former staffer as a “dope” who’s seeking fame.

It’s not clear who compiled the video clips for the Twitter post, or whether Trump was assisted by a government employee or campaign staffer, but other social media users slammed the president for attacking his former staffer.

