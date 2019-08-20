Trump’s latest attempt to smear Scaramucci dunked in mockery

At least one White House or campaign staffer apparently helped President Donald Trump attack his short-lived communications director Anthony Scaramucci — and he was met with mockery.

The president tweeted out a supercut video late Monday of Scaramucci defending Trump before his recent public disavowal, and attacked his former staffer as a “dope” who’s seeking fame.

Nobody ever heard of this dope until he met me. He only lasted 11 days! pic.twitter.com/RzX3zjXzga — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2019

It’s not clear who compiled the video clips for the Twitter post, or whether Trump was assisted by a government employee or campaign staffer, but other social media users slammed the president for attacking his former staffer.

I remember when you said you knew him well, that he’s a “great guy” & “good friend”. Now suddenly you say you barely knew him & never really liked him much. I remember when you said “I only pick the best” yet how many of your picks have you thrown out & berated??? — Jodie Moss (@jodiemoss1976) August 20, 2019

You hired him and he at least sounds like he knows what he is doing and saying can't say the same for you — RobinWillcox (@Robin32459) August 20, 2019

You've turned the WH into a circus and an international disgrace. — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) August 20, 2019

Imagine a President so emotionally insecure that he feels the need to bully a former staff member. It's a script from a dystopian film. — Dr. Jack Brown (@DrGJackBrown) August 20, 2019

Is there anything you won't complain about? Seriously, stop whining, you little bitch. PS. Eff you. 🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻 — Cathleen Burke (@ItsMeCathi) August 20, 2019

So you hired a dope as communications director? — stephen mearls (@SmPj1020) August 20, 2019

"I know the best people."

– Donald J trump You're still ranting about a guy that YOU hired. A guy who only lasted 11 days. What does that say about you? At least he didn't end up in jail, like so many of your other "winners." — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) August 20, 2019

So… Dope… Why did you hire this dope??? EVERY manager knows… "You're only as good as your people." — Jerry Van Buskirk, MBA (@jerryj_34) August 20, 2019

You had pretty much faded into obscurity yourself, until Vlad gave you your marching orders to run for President. You also managed to breathe new life into has-beens like Giuliani, Dershowitz, and Geraldo. — Mike Prevost 🇫🇮🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈🌱 (@MikePrevost3) August 20, 2019

Scaramucci is obviously getting under your thin skin. He’s finally grown a spine and decided to go public about what a disgraceful human being you are. Kudos to him. Too bad for you. Enjoy! 😎 — Just1person (@ShariGoldfinge1) August 20, 2019

Why are you so bad at hiring people? The people you hire (Manafort, Flynn) almost as bad as the men you party with (Epstein). pic.twitter.com/rfO1lacQty — JRehling (@JRehling) August 20, 2019

Never heard of the dope, the highly unstable nutjob, the crazy, incompetent fool and mental wreck. Made him White House Director of Communications. Only the best!https://t.co/OyTWA1abSB — Morten Øverbye (@morten) August 20, 2019

Oh M y G o d P l e a s e S h u t T h e F u c k U p N o b o d y F u c k i n g C a r e s — 🐝 Mark Joseph Kremer 🐝 #FBR (@MarkJKremer) August 20, 2019