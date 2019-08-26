Trump’s press secretary forced to walk back his bizarre claim that Melania has ‘gotten to know’ Kim Jong-un

During his long, rambling aside about North Korea’s “tremendous potential” to become an economic powerhouse, President Donald Trump made a highly questionable claim about first lady Melania Trump’s relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

“Kim Jong-un, who I’ve gotten to know extremely well, the first lady has gotten to know Kim Jong-un and I think she would agree with me, he is a man with a country that has tremendous potential,” the president said.

Washington Post reporter Josh Dawsey was puzzled by this statement and decided to ask White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham to comment — and Grisham had to admit that the president was wrong about the first lady ever meeting Kim.

“President Trump confides in his wife on many issues including the detailed elements of his strong relationship with Chairman Kim – and while the First Lady hasn’t met him, the President feels like she’s gotten to know him too,” she said.

Although Melania has never met Kim, first daughter Ivanka Trump did come face to face with the North Korean leader earlier this year when the president visited the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea.