WATCH: Trump goes off on rambling aside about North Korea and Iran’s ‘tremendous potential’ for real estate

President Donald Trump on Monday went off on a rambling aside when asked about the possibility of striking a deal with Iran on curtailing its nuclear weapons program.

After trashing the Obama administration’s deal to stop Iran from producing nuclear weapons, the president then pivoted to how great of a market Iran would be for real estate development.

“I actually had friends years ago, many years ago, they were in the real estate business and they were in Iran and they were building houses and building housing and building office buildings and apartment houses and they did very well,” the president said. “They made a lot of money, and to this day they’re not exactly the youngest developers anymore, but they were young when they went over there, they made a lot of money and they loved the people and they loved what was going on. It’s a country with tremendous potential.”

Trump then went on to detail the same “tremendous potential” that North Korea has as a commercial real estate market.

“Kim Jong-un, who I’ve gotten to know extremely well, the first lady has gotten to know Kim Jong-un and I think she would agree with me, he is a man with a country that has tremendous potential,” he said. “You’re in between China, Russia and South Korea. People want to get to South Korea, they’ve got to get there somehow, and if they’re going to do anything other than essentially fly, they want to go through [North Korea], railroads and everything else, so many things I want to happen there. I think that North Korea has tremendous economic potential and I think that Kim Jong-un sees that he would be the leader and I think he sees the tremendous potential that it’s got.”

Watch the video below.