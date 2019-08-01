Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s racism traced straight to Ronald Reagan in scathing Sacramento Bee editorial

Published

2 mins ago

on

Following the newly released audio recording of former President Ronald Reagan telling Richard Nixon that African diplomats are “monkeys” who are “uncomfortable wearing shoes,” the Sacramento Bee — a paper based in California’s capital city, where Reagan once sat as governor — ran a scathing op-ed revealing an uncomfortable truth about the legendary GOP figure.

“While some political observers wish to cast Trump as an anomaly of history, the truth is that he’s a logical heir to the bigoted lineage of his predecessors,” wrote the editorial board. “In 1964, the Republican Party began using the ‘southern strategy,’ a ploy to win over white voters in the south by stoking racial anxiety. In 1969, President Nixon launched the drug war as a way to lock up black people, according to one of his top aides.”

Reagan, too, made aggressive plays to win over racist voters. “‘If an individual wants to discriminate against Negroes or others in selling or renting his house, it is his right to do so,’ said Reagan during his 1966 campaign for governor,” noted the board. “As president, he notoriously embraced South Africa’s racist apartheid government. He also promoted the myth of the ‘welfare queen’ — a stereotype used to attack impoverished African American women.” And he declared “I believe in states’ rights” while launching his campaign in Philadelphia, Mississippi — a town where three civil rights activists were murdered in 1964.

“Democrats and Republicans alike have often elevated Reagan as an example of political pragmatism and good old-fashioned American values,” wrote the board. “They hearken back to his sunny disposition and his hale, hearty image as ‘The Gipper.’ At a time of increasingly extreme political division, it’s tempting for some to look to the past as simpler and better. Yet we must dispose of these comforting myths. Men like Nixon and Reagan held the most powerful posts in America for decades. Their legacy lives on today in the form of crushing poverty, overcrowded prisons and a nation where racial divisions and inequities still run deep.”

“Going forward, there’s no honest way to remember him without acknowledging this shameful fact,” the board concluded.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s racism traced straight to Ronald Reagan in scathing Sacramento Bee editorial

Published

1 min ago

on

August 1, 2019

By

Following the newly released audio recording of former President Ronald Reagan telling Richard Nixon that African diplomats are "monkeys" who are "uncomfortable wearing shoes," the Sacramento Bee — a paper based in California's capital city, where Reagan once sat as governor — ran a scathing op-ed revealing an uncomfortable truth about the legendary GOP figure.

"While some political observers wish to cast Trump as an anomaly of history, the truth is that he’s a logical heir to the bigoted lineage of his predecessors," wrote the editorial board. "In 1964, the Republican Party began using the 'southern strategy,' a ploy to win over white voters in the south by stoking racial anxiety. In 1969, President Nixon launched the drug war as a way to lock up black people, according to one of his top aides."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Fox made you bend the knee’: Tomi Lahren’s apology for sexist Kamala Harris smear gets torn to shreds

Published

30 mins ago

on

August 1, 2019

By

Fox News personality Tomi Lahren on Thursday issued a formal apology for a sexist smear that she leveled Wednesday night against Sen. Kamala Harris.

Lahren on Wednesday attacked Harris for allegedly "sleeping her way to the top" by having an affair with a married man -- and even her own colleagues at Fox News found her attack to be horrifically sexist and inappropriate.

While Lahren had been defiant about her smear of Harris throughout Wednesday night, by Thursday morning she apologized and said she was wrong to bash Harris this way.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump brutally mocked for turning deadly crash into boastful lies about himself

Published

44 mins ago

on

August 1, 2019

By

President Donald Trump once exploited a tragedy by claiming that he had narrowly avoided death in a helicopter crash that killed two of his company's executives.

The story, recently recounted by longtime Trump Organization vice president Barbara Res, has shocked and appalled the president's former biographer and other critics, who tried to imagine the crass, self-aggrandizing eulogies he might deliver.

“I’m going to tell you a little story,” Res told MSNBC earlier this week. “We had a tragedy in the Trump Organization. There were three people, two top executives of the Atlantic City casinos and one very high up gentleman, and they came to New York for a press conference at the plaza, they were plugging a fight. And then they went back to Atlantic City and the helicopter crashed and they all died.”

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

Join Me. Try Raw Story Investigates for $1. Invest in Journalism. Escape Ads.
LEARN MORE
close-image