Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s State Department busted helping Rudy Giuliani dig up campaign dirt against Joe Biden

Published

4 mins ago

on

The State Department assisted President Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, in setting up a meeting with a Ukrainian official to “strongly urge” the new administration in Ukraine to launch an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden.

This article originally appeared at Salon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Giuliani backed out of a planned trip to Kiev earlier this year that was meant to dig up dirt on Biden. But the New York Times now reports the former New York mayor instead traveled to Madrid to meet with a top aide to new Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, with help from the State Department.

Giuliani told the Times that he “strongly urged” the Ukrainian official, presidential aide Andriy Yermak, to investigate whether there was any impropriety in Biden’s diplomatic efforts in Ukraine while his son worked for a gas company in the country.

Giuliani said he urged Yermak to “just investigate the darn things” and came away “pretty confident they’re going to investigate it.”

Giuliani claimed to the Times that he traveled for the meeting as a “private citizen,” but acknowledged that his travel was arranged with the help of the State Department.

ADVERTISEMENT

The meeting was arranged with the help of Kurt Volker, a special envoy to Ukraine. Giuliani said he “briefed State Department officials on the back-channel communications” after returning from the trip. He would not say whether Trump was aware of the outreach.

The move concerned Ukrainian officials, who accused Giuliani of complicating their efforts to set up a meeting between Zelensky and Trump at the White House. Ukrainian officials are worried, according to the Times, that Giuliani’s outreach has created a perception that the meeting would be contingent on the Ukrainian government doing his bidding.

Giuliani “did not totally reject the suggestion that he was complicating relations between the two governments,” the Times reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ukrainian news outlet warned that Zelensky, who was elected in April, risks serious blowback if he works with Trump.

“If Ukraine supports the current president [i.e., Trump] and sells out Biden, it would become a cause of deep and irreversible processes which later will circle back on Ukraine in a very unpleasant manner,” the site said.

Giuliani was heavily criticized after the Times reported in May that he had actively worked to urge prosecutors appointed by Zelensky’s predecessor to investigate a gas company for which Hunter Biden had worked.

ADVERTISEMENT

Later that month, the Washington Post reported that Giuliani had met with a former Ukrainian diplomat who had “made unproven claims that the Democratic National Committee worked with the Kiev government in 2016 to dig up incriminating information.”

After Giuliani’s early efforts were reported, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., and Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel, D-N.Y., warned Ukrainian officials not to work with Giuliani.

The lawmakers warned that any coordination between the Ukrainian government and Trump’s personal attorney “risk severely jeopardizing support for Ukraine in Congress.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Yermak told the Times that he did not interpret Hoyer’s message as a warning to avoid investigating Biden.

Giuliani denied that he did anything wrong by pressuring the Ukrainians to go after Trump’s enemies.

“I wouldn’t do an unethical thing in my life, I’m a really good lawyer,” he told CNN. “I’m proud of what I did.”

ADVERTISEMENT

But former federal prosecutor Mimi Rocah suggested Giuliani may have gone too far this time.

“There was an outcry, he canceled it, and now he’s just back at it?” she wrote on Twitter. “This seems highly unethical and likely illegal.”

Igor Derysh is a New York-based political writer whose work has appeared in the Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, Boston Herald and Baltimore Sun.

ADVERTISEMENT

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. Unlike other news sites, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s State Department busted helping Rudy Giuliani dig up campaign dirt against Joe Biden

Published

4 mins ago

on

August 22, 2019

By

The State Department assisted President Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, in setting up a meeting with a Ukrainian official to “strongly urge” the new administration in Ukraine to launch an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden.

This article originally appeared at Salon.

Giuliani backed out of a planned trip to Kiev earlier this year that was meant to dig up dirt on Biden. But the New York Times now reports the former New York mayor instead traveled to Madrid to meet with a top aide to new Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, with help from the State Department.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

How Democrats missed a key 15-day ‘window’ to get Trump’s taxes — and they may now be blocked until after 2020

Published

15 mins ago

on

August 22, 2019

By

When Democrats seized control of the House of Representatives in 2018, they pledged to start holding President Donald Trump accountable — including, notably, by obtaining his tax returns. But House Ways and Means Committee Chair Richard Neal has been reluctant to aggressively use his authority in demanding the documents, as a new Washington Post report revealed Thursday, allowing the president and the administration to persist in its lawless refusal to comply.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump’s DOJ sent white nationalist blog post to judges — complete with anti-Semitic attacks

Published

37 mins ago

on

August 22, 2019

By

On Thursday, BuzzFeed News reported that the Department of Justice sent a virulently racist blog post to immigration judges, from the infamous white nationalist blog VDare.

VDare, named after the first English child born in a New World possession, is known for peddling virulent racism. Its contributors have claimed that "America was defined — almost explicitly, sometimes very explicitly — as a white nation, for white people" and that "Jewish activity collectively, throughout history, is best understood as an elaborate and highly successful group competitive strategy directed against neighboring peoples and host societies."

Continue Reading
 
 

Thank you for whitelisting Raw Story!

As a special thank you, from now until August 31st, we're offering you a discounted rate of $5.99/month to subscribe and get ad-free access. We're honored to have you as a reader. Thank you. :) —Elias, Membership Coordinator
LEARN MORE
close-link
LEARN MORE
close-image