Trump’s trying to trick evangelicals with ‘second coming’ talk as ‘panic’ sets in over economy: biographer
President Donald Trump recognizes the economy is essentially out of his control, and he’s facing “unbridled and unmanageable panic” as the realization sets in that a looming recession could doom his re-election chances.
That’s why his recent behavior is even more “disordered” than usual, and that’s why he’s dropping hints to evangelical voters that perhaps he might be the messiah in a desperate gambit to strengthen their support heading into the 2020 election, according to former Trump biographer Tim O’Brien in a new column for Bloomberg.
“Trump is flailing, trying to find boutique tax cuts he can implement unilaterally as a way to stimulate the economy but which are unlikely to deliver the outcome he hopes for, especially if he doesn’t reverse course on trade,” O’Brien wrote.
The White House insists the fundamentals of the economy are strong, while also accusing Democrats and the media of purposefully trying to sink the nation into a recession to hurt the president, but O’Brien argued that Trump understood the perils he faces.
“The president has tied his standing to jobs, the economy and the securities markets and in the face of sustained problems the odds for his reelection worsen,” he wrote. “Trump, understandably, has started to panic and his attempt to convince people that he’s the second coming shows how deeply worried he is about things he can’t control – and how increasingly reckless he might become.”
O’Brien has observed the president up close for decades, and he said Trump often hatches “zany” schemes to bail himself out of one failure after another, and it appears this time he’s suggesting that he might be a heaven-sent savior in a desperate bid to hold onto power and possibly avoid post-presidency prosecution.
“When Trump gazes into the sky at the White House and says that he’s the chosen one, he’s not the type who thinks he can actually walk on water,” O’Brien wrote. “He’s the type who’s hoping that droves of evangelical voters might keep falling for his shtick.”
The scheme isn’t too far off from others he’s cooked up to escape one potential disaster after another, but O’Brien said the stakes are dramatically higher in the White House than in the New York City real estate world.
“You need a certain kind of appalling narcissism to be comfy promoting yourself as heaven-sent in a televised press briefing and as a deity on Twitter,” he wrote. “It’s doubly unhinged when you’re doing this as president, commander-in-chief and the man who swore on Inauguration Day to ‘preserve, protect and defend’ the country.”
Pentagon chief confirms death of Al-Qaeda’s Hamza bin Laden
US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper has confirmed the death of Hamza Bin Laden, the son and designated heir of Al-Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden.
"That's my understanding," Esper said in an interview late Wednesday with Fox News, when asked if Hamza bin Laden was dead.
"I don't have the details on that. And if I did I'm not sure how much I could share with you," he added.
US media reported at the beginning of August that bin Laden was killed during the last two years in an operation that involved the United States, citing US intelligence officials.
But President Donald Trump and other senior officials have refused to confirm or deny it publicly.
‘Same lies, but she gets to sit’: Sarah Sanders roasted for taking Fox News job weeks after resigning as top Trump flack
Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, whose dishonesty was so infamous that it even earned a mention in special counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, is taking a job at Fox News.
According to journalist Yashar Ali, Sanders has been hired as a contributor and "she'll be making her debut September 6th on Fox & Friends."
‘Hypocritical’ Republicans busted for disappearing now that Trump has exploded the deficit
In a "Reality Check" segment on CNN on Thursday morning, contributor John Avlon called out GOP fiscal hawks who have suddenly disappeared from the public square now that a Republican president has exploded the national debt.
Introduced by host John Berman, who asked, "This morning new numbers from the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) confirm it: The national debt and deficit are much worse than thought. So where is the party of fiscal responsibility in times like these?" Avlon broke it down.
"While President Trump was busy proclaiming himself 'the chosen one,' you might have missed more bad news in the form of data," Avlon smirked. "Brand new CBO numbers shows the budget deficit is skyrocketing, projected to rise 25 percent over last year and heading to over $1 trillion next year. Tax revenues are $430 billion below where they were expected to be before the Trump tax cuts while spending in is in drunken sailor territory adding $1.7 trillion in the next decade."