Tucker Carlson’s comments denying white nationalism is a problem are ‘horrible’: Former Fox News analyst

Fox News host Tucker Carlson is once again facing a wave of fury after claiming that white supremacy is “a hoax” and “actually not a real problem in America.”

One person who expressed his shock at Carlson’s words was Carl Cameron, a former Fox News political analyst, who unloaded on his former colleague during a segment on CNN International.

“He has not apologized for it as far as I know,” said Cameron, who owns a liberal news aggregator and routinely criticizes his former employer. “But the idea that white supremacy doesn’t exist or can be — or the idea there’s something okay with a football field or a soccer stadium full of white supremacists is also wrong.”

“It’s just not journalism,” he added. “It is opinion-making. It is entertainment. And unfortunately, it’s an entertainment that can catch on with a very, sort of, viralized American. It’s horrible and not right.”

Carlson has repeatedly provoked outrage with racist comments, claiming that diversity is not good for America, promoting white nationalist conspiracy theories, and using the exact same “invasion” rhetoric against migrants as the El Paso shooter.

On Wednesday, Carlson announced he would be going on leave until August 19 — although Fox News says that this vacation was already scheduled and unrelated to the controversy.