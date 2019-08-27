Uber trip turns into a ride from hell after raging driver has a racist meltdown – and nearly crashes

A racist Uber driver after attacking a black man and his son, and then nearly crashing during a wild ride to a medical facility.

Anton Harris hailed a ride from the online sharing service to take him to a dialysis treatment with his 10-year-old son, and he asked the driver to stop at a gas station for to buy a snack, reported WJBK-TV.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Harris said the driver quickly became impatient and sent Antone Jr. into the gas station to retrieve his “motherf*cking father.”

Harris complained about the driver using profanity to his son, but he said that only made him angrier.

The driver ordered Harris out of the van, but the father refused because he already paid for the ride and he was afraid he would miss his scheduled treatment.

“He called me the N-word, dog,” Harris told the TV station. “I guess he said that in order to taunt me to do something to him, so I can get into trouble, or so I would get out of the car.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The driver got out of the van and opened the door, and then lunged at Harris, who remained standing inside the van.

Harris said the driver got back into the van and took off speeding, driving through red lights and nearly crashing into other vehicles as he completed the requested ride.

“We came this close to that car hitting us,” Harris said. “Like, for real.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Detroit police met the Uber driver and his passengers at their destination, where they arrested the driver — who Harris said placed him and his family in danger.

“If I would’ve jumped on that man, I would have been in some serious trouble, man,” said Harris, a single father. “They would’ve given me the book. My son would have been displaced, I would have been trying to find a way to get bond money and all types of miscellaneous stuff.”