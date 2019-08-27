Uber trip turns into a ride from hell after raging driver has a racist meltdown – and nearly crashes

A racist Uber driver after attacking a black man and his son, and then nearly crashing during a wild ride to a medical facility.
Anton Harris hailed a ride from the online sharing service to take him to a dialysis treatment with his 10-year-old son, and he asked the driver to stop at a gas station for to buy a snack, reported WJBK-TV.
However, Harris said the driver quickly became impatient and sent Antone Jr. into the gas station to retrieve his “motherf*cking father.”
Harris complained about the driver using profanity to his son, but he said that only made him angrier.
The driver ordered Harris out of the van, but the father refused because he already paid for the ride and he was afraid he would miss his scheduled treatment.
“He called me the N-word, dog,” Harris told the TV station. “I guess he said that in order to taunt me to do something to him, so I can get into trouble, or so I would get out of the car.”
The driver got out of the van and opened the door, and then lunged at Harris, who remained standing inside the van.
Harris said the driver got back into the van and took off speeding, driving through red lights and nearly crashing into other vehicles as he completed the requested ride.
“We came this close to that car hitting us,” Harris said. “Like, for real.”
Detroit police met the Uber driver and his passengers at their destination, where they arrested the driver — who Harris said placed him and his family in danger.
“If I would’ve jumped on that man, I would have been in some serious trouble, man,” said Harris, a single father. “They would’ve given me the book. My son would have been displaced, I would have been trying to find a way to get bond money and all types of miscellaneous stuff.”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. Unlike other news sites, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.
Send news tips to: [email protected]
.