US charges 80 in internet fraud and money laundering scheme
US authorities on Thursday announced charges against 80 people, most of them Nigerians, in a wide-ranging fraud and money laundering operation that netted millions of dollars from victims of internet con jobs.
Federal prosecutors unsealed the dozens of indictments after 17 people were arrested and taken into custody in Los Angeles and elsewhere in the United States.
Most of the remainder of those indicted were believed to be in Nigeria, the US Justice Department said.
The suspects allegedly targeted the lovelorn, the elderly, and small and large businesses, using a variety of scams to persuade their victims to send money over the internet.
“Some of the victims of the conspiracy lost hundreds of thousands of dollars to fraud schemes, and many were elderly,” the Justice Department said.
The indictment alleges that at least $6 million in fraudulently obtained funds were transferred through a money-laundering network run by two Nigerians — Valentine Iro, 33, and Chukwudi Christogunus Igbokwe, 38.
They were among those arrested.
Attempted thefts amounted to at least $40 million, it said.
“Billions of dollars are lost annually, and we urge citizens to be aware of these sophisticated financial schemes to protect themselves or their businesses from becoming unsuspecting victims,” said Paul Delacourt, assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Los Angeles office.
Breaking Banner
China retaliates again in Trump’s trade war — and sends the stock market plunging
China on Friday announced that it was levying tariffs on $75 billion worth of American goods in the latest retaliation against President Donald Trump's trade war.
In addition to slapping tariffs on an additional $75 billion worth of goods, China also said it would resume enforcing duties against American automobiles.
As Bloomberg reports, the announcement of new tariffs ahead of the opening bell on Friday sent stock market futures plunging downward.
Breaking Banner
Right-wing activist David Koch dead at 79: report
David Koch, the billionaire industrialist and conservative activist, has reportedly died.
Sources close to the family confirmed the 79-year-old Koch, who retired from the privately owned Koch Industries last year, passed away, according to New Yorker reporter Jane Mayer.
Koch took over as president of Koch Engineering in 1979, and became co-owner of Koch Industries four years later with his older brother, Charles Koch.
He was ranked the 11th-wealthiest person in the world upon his retirement, with an estimated net worth of $51 billion, and both he and his brother donated much of their fortune to conservative political candidates and causes.
Trump campaign official bizarrely compares president to Mother Teresa: ‘Who has done more for women?’
A former "Apprentice" contestant-turned-Iowa campaign official compared President Donald Trump to Mother Teresa.
Tana Goertz, the key primary state's Trump Team coordinator, claimed the president had done more for women than possibly anyone else in history than the sainted Calcutta nun, reported CBS News.
"There's not a person alive that literally has done so much for a female, for the female population," Goertz said. "I can't think of one person that I could go, except for Mother Teresa. I mean, literally, who has done more for women in office than Donald Trump?"
Goertz, a contestant on the third season of Trump's NBC reality show, said the president would boost the election chances of other Republicans running in next year's election, after last year's midterm losses for the GOP.