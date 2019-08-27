US, France reach agreement on digital taxes
French President Emmanuel Macron said Monday G7 members had reached an agreement on the taxation of tech giants, a long-standing subject of friction between France and the US which has threatened to retaliate with tariffs on French wines.
Speaking alongside US President Donald Trump at a G7 summit in southwest France, Macron admitted that there had been “a lot of nervousness” about France’s new tax on tech behemoths such as Google and Facebook.
But negotiations between France and the United States had produced “what I think is a very good deal,” he said.
Macron explained that France would scrap its own digital tax once a new international levy being discussed among 134 OECD countries is in place. France hopes it will be ready in 2020.
Asked whether he would now rescind his threat to slap punitive retaliatory tariffs on French wines, Trump, who had described the French tax as “very unfair”, was non-committal.
His wife Melania “loves the French wine”, he joked.
The US leader, who was elected on a protectionist platform, had earlier announced that Paris and Washington were “close” to a deal.
“They want to make a deal and we’ll see if we can make a deal,” Trump said.
– Reimburse excess taxes –
The French parliament passed its new levy in July amid frustration at the slow pace of negotiations on a new global accord to ensure tech multinationals pay a larger share of taxes on their operations.
Under EU law, American tax giants can declare their profits from across the bloc in a single jurisdiction — in most cases low-tax jurisdictions such as Ireland or the Netherlands.
The French tax, which targets local sales rather than profits, has drawn accusations of discrimination from the so-called GAFA companies (Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon).
It is expected to add 400 million euros ($444 million) to France’s coffers this year, rising to 450 million in 2020.
Under the agreement struck in Biarritz, French tax authorities will look at how much companies paid in French “GAFA” taxes and how much they would have paid under the yet-to-be-decided international formula, French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire told AFP.
“Everything that is paid in excess compared to the international solution will be credited to the company,” he added.
Britain has also announced plans for a tax on tech giants, accused of exploiting fiscal rules to sharply cut their tax bills despite soaring profits.
“Frankly, we must do something to tax fairly and properly the online businesses that have such colossal sales in our country,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said ahead of talks with Trump in Biarritz on Saturday.
Breaking Banner
Trump official reveals why she refused to work for the president any longer — and warns of a ‘growing exodus’
Bethany Milton spent 11 years working for the U.S. federal government as a consular officer in the Foreign Service. But in an op-ed for the New York Times, Milton explains that this summer, she finally decided to leave the State Department — and the straw that broke the camel’s back was hearing supporters of President Donald Trump chanting, “Send her back, send her back” in reference to Rep. Ilhan Omar during a recent rally.
“When President Trump’s supporters chanted, ‘Send her back!,’ I took that as a charge for me as well,” Milton asserts. “I asked the Trump Administration to send me back from my overseas posting, shipping home the family, foreign language textbooks and various tchotchkes from ‘shithole countries’ that I’ve collected in my years as a United States diplomat. I am joining a growing list of Foreign Service officers who refuse to serve this administration any longer.”
Tamer Trump on show at G7, but brash US leader never far
Like Superman disguised as the mild-mannered Clark Kent, Donald Trump showed his tamer side at the G7 -- but the maverick showman expected by the world didn't take long to burst back out.
Before the summit in France's Biarritz, speculation was rife over how Trump might blow up proceedings.
At last year's session in Canada, he withdrew his signature from the closing statement and rowed over trade with host Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
But this time, he largely shelved trade-war threats against his Western allies and announced a stunning pause in his aggressive push on Iran by offering to meet his Iranian counterpart.
Spacecraft carrying Russian humanoid robot docks at ISS
It was second time lucky on Tuesday as an unmanned spacecraft carrying Russia's first humanoid robot into orbit docked at the International Space Station following a failed attempt over the weekend.
"Sorry for the delay. Got stuck in traffic. Am ready to carry on with work," the robot's Twitter account said in a jokey first tweet from space.
Copying human movements and designed to help with high-risk tasks, the lifesize robot named Fedor is due to stay on the ISS until September 7.
The robot sat in the commander's seat of an unmanned Soyuz spaceship that blasted off Thursday from a Russian spaceport in southern Kazakhstan.