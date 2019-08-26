US Open unveils statue for tennis barrier-breaker Althea Gibson
Althea Gibson, the first black tennis player to win a Grand Slam title, was honored Monday with a statue unveiled on the grounds of the US Open.
Gibson, who died in 2003 at age 76, won five Grand Slam singles titles and six Grand Slam doubles crowns, her historic breakthrough coming at the 1956 French Championships.
At a time when racism was widespread, Gibson persevered on and off the court, winning the 1957 and 1958 Wimbledon and US Open singles titles.
“I think it’s really important for people to know about Althea Gibson, not only who she is but what she represented to all of us,” King said Monday.
“What people have to understand is how she persevered and what she means not just to our sport, to all society, to everyone.”
England’s Angela Buxton, 85, was Gibson’s women’s doubles partner in 1956 French and Wimbledon title runs and gave a sobering assessment of the artwork.
“You want an honest opinion? Well, it doesn’t resemble her at all,” Buxton said. “Sorry to say that. I would have passed her any day and not know who it was.
“But the main thing is not the statue. It’s what I learned from her and what I enjoyed with her. That’s the main thing.”
Gibson’s courage also helped inspire Billie Jean King, a 12-time Grand Slam singles champion who is now 75, to become a historic champion for women’s rights.
“She totally inspired me,” King said. “I knew if Althea had gone through what she had gone through and changed the world, that I had a chance to follow in her footsteps and help change the next generations.
“Althea is a very strong reminder that it’s important to the living people right now that we carry on her legacy and the legacy of equality.”
The tribute comes as incidents involving white supremacists are growing in the United States.
“Every generation has to continue the process and the fight to keep freedom available, to get rid of sexism and racism,” King said. “Right now I think we have a lot of racism.”
King also called the tribute overdue and said women still have great strides to make in society to achieve equality with men.
“A lot of us have waited for a long time for today to happen,” King said. “It takes effort to get things organized. It takes a huge effort.
“Being a woman? We’re still second-class citizens, and she’s African American, so just go down the totem pole some more.
“As women, we do not get the same respect. We do not. We still do not. We’re always second. I can go through every day of my life and people don’t notice it, but it’s just there. And if you’re a person of color, I can’t imagine what you go through each day.
“I know just a woman it’s frustrating. It’s exhausting. We can talk about what didn’t happen, but what has happened is what’s important and we finally have gotten over the finish line.”
US Open unveils statue for tennis barrier-breaker Althea Gibson
Althea Gibson, the first black tennis player to win a Grand Slam title, was honored Monday with a statue unveiled on the grounds of the US Open.
Gibson, who died in 2003 at age 76, won five Grand Slam singles titles and six Grand Slam doubles crowns, her historic breakthrough coming at the 1956 French Championships.
At a time when racism was widespread, Gibson persevered on and off the court, winning the 1957 and 1958 Wimbledon and US Open singles titles.
"I think it's really important for people to know about Althea Gibson, not only who she is but what she represented to all of us," King said Monday.
Trump’s G7 disaster proves the world is in a ‘post-America leadership situation’: Top Obama official
President Donald Trump's reception at the G7 meeting in France demonstrates that America is no longer the leader of the free world, a top former Obama official explained on MSNBC on Monday.
"Donald Trump’s visit to the South of France for this year’s G7 summit ended earlier today with America’s closest allies essentially resorting to a strategy of speaking in soothing tones and sharing warm fuzzies with the American president to avoid stoking his ire," "Deadline: White House" host Nicolle Wallace reported. "So we will start with the summit in Donald Trump’s mind -- where he’s a great negotiator and the trade war with China is going really, really well."
Breaking Banner
Johnson & Johnson ran a website saying solution to ‘pseudoaddiction’ was more opioids: Judge’s ruling says
The 42-page judgment from Cleveland County District Judge Thad Balkman was revealing for the methodology he used when deciding to rule in favor of the state of Oklahoma on the opioid case.
When speaking to the courtroom Monday, Balkman said that Johnson & Johnson and Janssen "compromised the health and safety" of the citizens of Oklahoma. He awarded Oklahoma more than $572 million that will go to an abatement plan to help solve the crisis in the state.