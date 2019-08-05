‘Utterly unjustifiable’: Lawmaker who blamed Dayton massacre on same-sex marriage urged to resign by GOP leader
An Ohio state lawmaker who blamed a mass shooting in Dayton that left nine people dead is being urged to resign by the state’s Republican party leader.
Ohio GOP Chairwoman Jane Timken called Republican Rep. Candice Keller’s Facebook screed “shocking and utterly unjustifiable,” while observing that the nation is in “utter shock over the acts of violence in El Paso and Dayton.” Timken’s spokesperson says she “is calling for Candice Keller to resign,” WHIO reports.
Rep. Keller had taken to Facebook to blast “liberals” for starting “the blame game.”
“Why not place the blame where it belongs?” she wrote.
Timken was only too happy to list what she thinks is the cause of mass shootings: “the breakdown of the traditional American family (thank you, transgender, homosexual marriage, and drag queen advocates); fatherlessness, a subject no one discusses or believes is relevant; the ignoring of violent video games; the relaxing of laws against criminals (open borders); the acceptance of recreational marijuana; failed school policies (hello, parents who defend misbehaving students): disrespect to law enforcement(thank you, Obama); the Dem Congress, many members whom are open anti-Semitic; the culture, which totally ignores the importance of God and the church (until they elect a President); state officeholders, who have no interest whatsoever in learning about our Constitution and the Second Amendment; and snowflakes, who can’t accept a duly-elected President.”
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones is also calling on Keller to quit.
On her website Keller writes, “I hold memberships with the NRA, United States Conceal Carry Association, and Buckeye Firearms Association. I am a member committed to protecting the right to gun ownership. I come from a hunting family; I am a gun-owner and I carry concealed. I believe the right to individual gun ownership is a key constitutional right so important to our founders; it was placed in a prominent position in the Bill of Rights. I will always be a consistent and unwavering supporter of the 2nd amendment right to keep and bear arms.”
‘Just resign’: MSNBC law enforcement expert demands GOP senators ‘just leave’ after inaction
Republican senators who have remained silent in the face of President Donald Trump's racism should "just resign," an MSNBC law enforcement analyst urged on Monday.
Kasie Hunt interviewed former ATF special agent in charge Jim Kavanaguah about white supremacist terrorism.
"What is causing the phenomenon that the FBI director was talking about there, that increasingly the threats that they are seeing here in the United States, the domestic terrorism cases are motivated by white supremacy or white nationalism?" Hunt asked.
"White supremacy is ascendent," Kavanaugh replied.
Latinos express fear, point finger at Trump after mass shooting
US-based Latinos voiced their fears Monday and pointed the finger squarely at President Donald Trump over a gun massacre that appears to be the deadliest hate crime ever committed against their community.
Many said they were still coming to terms with the murders of 22 people on Saturday at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, by a man who traveled some 650 miles (1050 kilometers), reportedly to shoot as many Mexicans as possible.
Eight Mexican nationals are among those killed in what authorities are investigating as a case of possible domestic terrorism. At least 25 people were also wounded.
CNN
Republicans are already turning their back on the survivors of ‘three days of deadly violence’: CNN reporter
On Monday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," reported Jim Sciutto reported the hard truth: Republicans are already moving to ignore the series of horrific mass shootings that occurred over the weekend.
"We learned a lot today," said Sciutto, who interviewed Rep. Ted Yoho (R-FL) after he broke his party's silence by coming on the network to oppose meaningful action on gun control. "The president's reaction and the reaction of the one Republican lawmaker who agreed to come on our broadcast earlier this morning. The president teed up the possibility of discussing background checks, possibly linked to immigration reform, and then dropped that idea by the time he made his public comments."