Change since May
Biden -7
Sanders -7
Buttigieg -1
Warren +16
Harris -2
O’Rourke -2
Warren opens double-digit lead over Biden in key state of Iowa
U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren has opened a double-digit lead over the current 2020 Democratic frontrunner, former Vice President Joe Biden, in a just-released poll for Iowa.
An Iowa Starting Line-Change Research poll shows Warren at 28%, followed by Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders both at 17%, giving Warren an eleven-point lead over both.
Mayor Pete Buttigieg comes in with 13%. Senator Kamala Harris has 8%. Senator Cory Booker and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke both have 3%.
Warren has gained 16 points in Iowa since May, with all the above candidates dropping over the same time period.
Sen. Warren “spent a considerable amount of time on Iowa trips during the winter and spring, locking in activists and volunteers early on. Warren was also the quickest in the field to build up a strong ground game here, stocked with veteran Iowa Caucus staffers.”
Iowa is a critical state. It’s believed an October, 2007 speech then-Senator Barack Obama gave helped him win the Iowa Caucuses, a turning point that helped him unseat Senator Hillary Clinton as the frontrunner in the 2008 Democratic presidential primary campaign.
2020 Election
WATCH: Beto O’Rourke pours cold water on idea of running for US Senate in Texas during MSNBC interview
Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-TX) rebuffed calls to run for U.S. Senate in Texas in 2020 during a Thursday evening interview with Lawrence O'Donnell on MSNBC's "The Last Word."
O'Rourke returned to the presidential campaign trail after having been focused on healing his hometown of El Paso, Texas following a white supremacist terrorist attack.
"Do have December 9th marked in your calendar? December 9th I believe is the last day I believe you can file in the Senate Democratic primary in Texas," O'Donnell explained. "And I’m afraid, congressman, you might be getting this question right up until December 9th."
2020 Election
What is Google doing with its search results for Democratic 2020 presidential candidates?
So, on a whim I decided to Google a few of the top 2020 Democratic presidential candidates.
The results were… interesting. Depressing.
And extraordinarily inconsistent.
Now, Google “personalizes” its search results, so your mileage may vary, but it seems to me maybe people should be seeing the same information across the board, if we want “free and fair” elections.
It’s bad enough that Facebook has allowed micro-targeting of users to push ads from President Donald Trump’s campaign. Popular.info founder Judd Legum has done extensive research on this. “Facebook admits it ran hundreds of Trump campaign ads that violate Facebook rules,” he reported back in April. That was after his reporting found the Trump campaign had “produced hundreds of ads targeting women in practically every city in Texas.”
2020 Election
There’s a huge healthcare issue no 2020 presidential candidate is addressing
There is something pretty basic—and important—about this division we’re seeing among Democratic candidates about healthcare that, surprisingly, is too often missing from the discussion—prices of providing health.
As the presidential candidates sink into details about their various versions of how to provide insurance coverage, it is assumed that a huge federal bureaucracy can negotiate acceptably lower prices. Indeed, the discussion of Medicare for All with or without private insurers versus incrementally expanding Obamacare versus other forms of extending the human right to healthcare is all about the price of insurance and deductibles rather than the cost of actual care. The cost of prescription drugs is the exception: That issue has indeed drawn public attention.