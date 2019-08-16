Warren opens double-digit lead over Biden in key state of Iowa

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren has opened a double-digit lead over the current 2020 Democratic frontrunner, former Vice President Joe Biden, in a just-released poll for Iowa.

An Iowa Starting Line-Change Research poll shows Warren at 28%, followed by Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders both at 17%, giving Warren an eleven-point lead over both.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayor Pete Buttigieg comes in with 13%. Senator Kamala Harris has 8%. Senator Cory Booker and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke both have 3%.

Warren has gained 16 points in Iowa since May, with all the above candidates dropping over the same time period.

Sen. Warren “spent a considerable amount of time on Iowa trips during the winter and spring, locking in activists and volunteers early on. Warren was also the quickest in the field to build up a strong ground game here, stocked with veteran Iowa Caucus staffers.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Iowa is a critical state. It’s believed an October, 2007 speech then-Senator Barack Obama gave helped him win the Iowa Caucuses, a turning point that helped him unseat Senator Hillary Clinton as the frontrunner in the 2008 Democratic presidential primary campaign.