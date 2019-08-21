‘Was Ivanka not available?’ Internet ridicules ‘dweeb’ Sean Spicer’s new gig on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

On Wednesday, Good Morning America reported that Sean Spicer, former White House Press Secretary to President Donald Trump, will be appearing on “Dancing With the Stars.”

This show is not new to giving a lighthearted platform to controversial political figures — it famously hosted former Texas Gov. Rick Perry, who now heads up the Department of Energy. Moreover, Spicer — who attracted controversy for lying about Trump’s inauguration crowd size and claiming that Hitler never gassed people, has sought credibility as a political veteran, with Harvard’s Kennedy School giving him a fellowship.

Still, the announcement drew incredulity and mockery from the internet:

Trump is God. Trump mad because Denmark won't sell Greenland. Sean Spicer to appear on "Dancing with the Stars." We are living inside an episode of "The Simpsons" or "South Park." — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) August 21, 2019

I can’t believe a DWEEB like Sean Spicer is ruining the fact that James Van Der Beek is actually on Dancing with the Stars, just as Don’t Trust the B foretold pic.twitter.com/bIUo61rpps — Caroline Darya Framke (@carolineframke) August 21, 2019

Sean Spicer going on “Dancing with the Stars”? What the fuck. Why are these mainstream networks want to rehabilitate the image of folks who once worked in the Trump Administration? — Mike Vanriel (@MikeVanriel2) August 21, 2019

Why? Why are you normalizing a man who has been an unapologetic part of this regime that is destroying democracy? Please was Ivanka not available? Nah pic.twitter.com/dxPoEuqKQG — Hillary warned ya!But her xyz emails and speeches. (@sexygirl798) August 21, 2019

Great job normalizing a white supremacist administration, guys. — Gabe Ortíz (@TUSK81) August 21, 2019

July 24, 2018 — @KatiePavlich: "Everybody wants to know if you are going to be on Dancing with the Stars. This is a yes or no question…"@SeanSpicer: "It's no. Zero on the rhythm. I wouldn't do that to viewers."#DWTS#DancingOnGMA pic.twitter.com/i9FgcN5lt0 — Jeremy Art (@cspanJeremy) August 21, 2019

