WATCH: Beto O’Rourke drops the f-bomb in angry reaction to latest mass shooting in Texas

Presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke delivered an impassioned campaign speech for gun control following the latest mass shooting in Texas.

The former Congressman for El Paso blasted America’s gun violence crisis.

“We’re not sure how many gunman, not sure how many people have been shot, we don’t know how many people have been killed, the condition of those who survived, don’t know what the motivation is, don’t know the firearms that were used or how they acquired them, but we do know this is f*cked up,” he said, to massive applause.

He then made a case for gun control.

“This is not an act of God, this is not some natural disaster, this is a human-caused problem with a human solution,” he concluded. “And if you’re willing, we can be the humans to do something about this.”

Watch:

