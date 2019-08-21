WATCH: Black postal worker stays remarkably calm as furious white man has a racist meltdown

A racist man could potentially face federal charges for his profanity-laced tirade against a black postal worker.

The older white man became impatient while the U.S. Postal Service worker answered a phone call at the counter of the post office at Trinity Mills and the Tollway in North Dallas, reported WBAP-TV.

The incident was captured on cell phone video and uploaded to Facebook, where the man can be seen arguing with other customers and then turning his anger back on the postal worker.

“Give me the form, you fool!” he shouted. “Give me the form, you assh*le! You f*cking j*gaboo! Give me the f*cking form!”

Other customers can be heard gasping at the racial slur, as the worker continues speaking calmly to the customer by phone.

“Give me the form, you f*cking n*gger,” the man shouts, and then walks out as other customers express disapproval.

A spokesman said the U.S. Postal Service is investigating the incident, but it’s not clear whether the unidentified man could potentially face criminal charges.