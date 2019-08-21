Quantcast
WATCH: Black postal worker stays remarkably calm as furious white man has a racist meltdown

3 hours ago

A racist man could potentially face federal charges for his profanity-laced tirade against a black postal worker.

The older white man became impatient while the U.S. Postal Service worker answered a phone call at the counter of the post office at Trinity Mills and the Tollway in North Dallas, reported WBAP-TV.

The incident was captured on cell phone video and uploaded to Facebook, where the man can be seen arguing with other customers and then turning his anger back on the postal worker.

“Give me the form, you fool!” he shouted. “Give me the form, you assh*le! You f*cking j*gaboo! Give me the f*cking form!”

Other customers can be heard gasping at the racial slur, as the worker continues speaking calmly to the customer by phone.

“Give me the form, you f*cking n*gger,” the man shouts, and then walks out as other customers express disapproval.

A spokesman said the U.S. Postal Service is investigating the incident, but it’s not clear whether the unidentified man could potentially face criminal charges.

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.

