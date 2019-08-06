WATCH: Dayton mayor thinks Trump doesn’t even ‘knows what he believes’ when it comes to guns
On Tuesday, Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley held a press conference in the aftermath of a deadly mass shooting — the second one in one weekend.
Whaley once again criticized the president, saying that she was disappointed in Trump’s remarks about the shooting. She said that he’d failed to offer any significant proposals to regulate guns. She also voiced her displeasure that the President had initially mistaken Dayton for Toledo.
“May God bless the memory of those who perished in Toledo, may God protect them. May God protect all of those from Texas to Ohio. May God bless the victims and their families,” Trump said from the White House on Monday.
“Look, I’m disappointed with his remarks,” Whaley said. “I think they fell really short. He mentioned gun issues one time,” Whaley said.
“I think, you know, watching the president over the past few years on the issue of guns he’s been — I don’t know if he knows what he believes, frankly,” she said.
A reporter prodded her about the president confusing Dayton and Toledo.
“My immediate reaction is that people from the coast never understand Ohio and they think all Ohio cities are the same. It’s an exhausting issue that we have all the time,” she added.
“You know, if we had people from power centers really invest and pay attention to our communities, we’d all be better off.”
Watch:
Trump spokesman says Obama ‘takes us to a dark place that we never want to be’ when he condemns racism
Even though former President Barack Obama never mentioned President Donald Trump by name when he urged Americans to reject leaders who promote "fear and hatred," the president and his supporters are nonetheless taking it very personally.
During an interview on Fox News Tuesday, Trump spokesman Hogan Gidley accused Obama of taking America to a "dark place" when he called out racism in America.
"For him to interject himself into this conversation, this debate, at this point, it’s his right to do it," Gidley said. "But the fact is Donald Trump is the president of all Americans. He’s trying to move this country forward, and comments like that take us backwards and take us to a dark place that we never want to be and we never want to visit."
Commentary
Everyone knows Trump is a racist — so why can’t the media say it?
No one actually believes Donald Trump opposes racism. Not his critics. Not his supporters. Not anyone who tries to live in the zone of "objectivity." Trump's racism is a immoveable fact of life, like gravity or the sun.
This article was originally published at Salon
And yet, somehow, the media continues to struggle to accurately convey to American audiences this reality, which is that when Trump, a racist and a liar, says anti-racist things, he's just a racist who is currently lying.
‘Stop, stop, stop’: Texas Catholic archbishop begs Trump to end his campaign of ‘hate and racism’
San Antonio’s Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller this week responded to a mass shooting in El Paso by urging President Donald Trump to end the racist rhetoric that has fueled his political career.
Catholic news website Crux reports that Garcia-Siller took to social media to condemn Trump for spouting racist attacks on his opponents, such as when he told four Congresswomen to "go back" to their home countries even though all four are American citizens.