WATCH: FBI agents raid ‘Pedophile Island’ as Jeffrey Epstein investigation continues after his death

Federal Bureau of Investigation agents raided Jeffrey Epstein’s personal US Virgin Island on Monday — two days after the alleged child sex trafficker was found dead in his cell.

“FBI agents were seen raiding Jeffrey Epstein’s private US Virgin Island, which has been dubbed ‘pedophile island’, as the sex trafficking probe around the now deceased billionaire intensifies, as exclusive DailyMailTV footage shows the search being carried out,” the Daily Mail reports. “A large group of FBI officers were seen disembarking speedboats at the pier of Little St James on Monday morning and driving around on golf carts after the 66-year-old was found dead by suicide in his New York jail cell early on Saturday morning.”

Video released by the British newspaper even appears to show multiple divers looking underwater off the shore of the island.

“The home – dubbed ‘pedophile island‘ and ‘orgy island’ – is at the center of an ongoing sex trafficking probe into the criminal financier,” the Daily Mail noted.

That wasn’t the only shocking names attached to one of Epstein’s possession. His private jet was known as the “Lolita Express.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ad New York magazine reported, President Donald Trump was a guest on the jet.

“Newly unsealed flight logs show Trump flew on Epstein’s private plane at least once, in 1997. (And we know Epstein flew on Trump’s plane.) According to the Insider, handwritten logs show Trump flew from Palm Beach International Airport to the Newark Liberty International Airport with Maxwell; Epstein; Epstein’s brother, Mark; billionaire couple Glenn and Eva Dubin; and someone identified as ‘Didler’ or ‘Didier’ on January 5, 1997,” the magazine reported.

Rumors about what went on at the island are shocking.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Allegations have been made that underage girls were used as sex slaves and repeatedly abused inside a temple on the island,” the Daily Mail reported. “Many members of the community believe that Epstein hid young girls he allegedly enslaved in underground rooms below the temple and other parts of the island.”

Watch video of the FBI raid: