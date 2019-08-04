WATCH: McConnell drowned out by ‘Moscow Mitch’ chant during Kentucky public speaking appearance

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) continued to be dogged by the nickname “Moscow Mitch” at a speaking appearance in Kentucky on Saturday, as protestors chanted the name and overwhelmed him.

In a video posted to Twitter, the embattled Republican can be heard attempting to address the crowd loudly chants “Moscow Mitch” in reference to his decision to shut down two Senate bills aimed at slowing down Russioan meddling in U.S. elections.

You can watch the videos below:

In his first public appearance of the August recess, Mitch McConnell was greeted by loud chants of #MoscowMitch that drowned out his speech. It infuriated him. Buying Say Nyet to #MoscowMitch merch would make him even more mad: https://t.co/4H4YvzArbK pic.twitter.com/F9vX3Rv6LB — Kentucky Democrats (@KyDems) August 3, 2019

Listen as a crowd of Kentuckians drowns out @senatemajldr with chants of “Moscow Mitch” today at Fancy Farm. Cc @KyDems pic.twitter.com/Ds5jSJOl5c — Krystal Ball (@krystalball) August 4, 2019