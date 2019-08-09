WATCH: Sweat-drenched Trump goes on bonkers rant accusing Hollywood liberals of being the real racists

A sweat-drenched President Donald Trump went off on an angry rant against Hollywood studios Friday as he prepared to leave the White House to go on vacation.

When asked about potentially issuing executive orders about social media companies that supposedly “censor” conservatives, the president said that the big tech firms were treating conservatives “very unfairly” and then pivoted quickly to attacking Hollywood for making movies that he said are “dangerous” to the United States.

“Hollywood — I don’t call them the elites, I think the elites are the people that they go after in many cases — but Hollywood is really terrible,” the president said. “You talk about racism — Hollywood is racist! What they’re doing with the kind of movies they’re putting out, it’s actually very dangerous for our country. What Hollywood is doing is a tremendous disservice to our country!”

The president did not elaborate on why Hollywood was “racist,” nor did he explain which movies were “dangerous” to the United States. Instead, he then went on to attack China.

