WATCH: Trump makes bizarre statement about Japanese wheat imports that leaves CNN fact checker baffled

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump on Tuesday made a bizarre and factually inaccurate statement about the trade relationship between America and Japan that left CNN fact checker Daniel Dale utterly baffled.

During a speech supposedly about energy production in Pennsylvania, Trump once again suggested that Japan was ripping off the United States because it did not import enough American products.

“I told [Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo] Abe, great guy, I said, ‘Listen, we have a massive deficit with Japan,'” he said. “They send us thousands and thousands — millions! — of cars, we send them wheat. Wheat! That’s not a good deal. And they don’t even want our wheat, they do it to make us feel that we’re okay, you know, they do it to make us feel good.”

The U.S. trade deficit with Japan was $56.8 billion in 2018, as the United States exported $120.4 billion worth of goods and services to Japan, while importing $177.1 billion.

Contrary to the president’s claims, however, the Office of the United States Trade Representative says that top exports to Japan in 2018 included mineral fuels ($8.8 billion), machinery ($8.2 billion), optical and medical instruments ($7.5 billion), aircraft ($6.5 billion), and electrical machinery ($4.8 billion).

Additionally, wheat was not even the top agricultural export to Japan, as the United States exported significantly more in corn, beef, pork, and soybeans.

Trump’s statement about trade with Japan was so strange that CNN fact checker Dale could only write “???” after transcribing it.

Watch the video below.

Breaking Banner

The religious right’s embrace of the GOP and Trump is driving people away from the church: Christian author

Published

7 hours ago

on

August 13, 2019

By

Appearing on CNN to promote his book "The Immoral Majority: Why Evangelicals Chose Political Power over Christian Values,” conservative columnist Ben Howe explained that the symbiotic relationship between an increasingly radicalized Republican Party and evangelical leaders is making people considering becoming Christians reconsider. Speaking with host John Berman, Howe -- who stated that he is the son of a Southern Baptist pastor who had ties to Jerry Falwell Sr. -- said the evangelical alignment with Trump -- despite all of the baggage he carries which Christians previously found offensive in former President Bill Clinton -- has been off-putting to people on the fence when it comes to joining a church.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

