WATCH: Unhinged man interrupts drag queen story hour — and says ‘everyone here is going to a lake of fire!’

An angry Christian man over the weekend interrupted a drag queen story hour in the Canadian capital Ottawa and told everyone in attendance that they were going to burn in hell.

Pink News reports that the unidentified man this past Saturday barged into the Westcliffe Community Center in Ottawa, which was where drag queen Adrianna Exposée was reading stories to children.

He immediately started condemning both Exposée and her audience and told them of the terrible fate that awaited them in the afterlife.

“The Bible says that men are men and women are women,” the man shouted. “Men shouldn’t dress like women, and women shouldn’t dress like men. This is sick.”

He then made clear that he wasn’t just opposed to transgender people, but to all LGBTQ people in general.

“Homosexuals will not inherit the kingdom of heaven, lesbians will not inherit the kingdom of heaven,” he said. “You are going to be cast into a lake of fire, and everyone here is going to be cast into a lake of fire.”

He then yelled at a man who had brought his toddler to the event and called him a “child abuser.”

Exposée proceeded to get in the man’s face and defend the story hour as a wholesome community event.

“You have a problem with how I am dressed, but we are here to celebrate love, we are here to celebrate Pride, we are here to celebrate inclusion,” she said. “I am going to choose to accept myself this way and if God loves everyone, he is going to love me as I am.”

