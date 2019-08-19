Quantcast
Connect with us

WATCH: Unhinged man interrupts drag queen story hour — and says ‘everyone here is going to a lake of fire!’

Published

36 mins ago

on

An angry Christian man over the weekend interrupted a drag queen story hour in the Canadian capital Ottawa and told everyone in attendance that they were going to burn in hell.

Pink News reports that the unidentified man this past Saturday barged into the Westcliffe Community Center in Ottawa, which was where drag queen Adrianna Exposée was reading stories to children.

ADVERTISEMENT

He immediately started condemning both Exposée and her audience and told them of the terrible fate that awaited them in the afterlife.

“The Bible says that men are men and women are women,” the man shouted. “Men shouldn’t dress like women, and women shouldn’t dress like men. This is sick.”

He then made clear that he wasn’t just opposed to transgender people, but to all LGBTQ people in general.

“Homosexuals will not inherit the kingdom of heaven, lesbians will not inherit the kingdom of heaven,” he said. “You are going to be cast into a lake of fire, and everyone here is going to be cast into a lake of fire.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He then yelled at a man who had brought his toddler to the event and called him a “child abuser.”

Exposée proceeded to get in the man’s face and defend the story hour as a wholesome community event.

“You have a problem with how I am dressed, but we are here to celebrate love, we are here to celebrate Pride, we are here to celebrate inclusion,” she said. “I am going to choose to accept myself this way and if God loves everyone, he is going to love me as I am.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the video below.

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. Unlike other news sites, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Facebook

Fox News’ Shep Smith ridicules Trump ‘saneless’ 180-degree turn on gun safety

Published

4 mins ago

on

August 19, 2019

By

shep smith laughing

President Donald Trump flipped a complete 180-degree turn on background checks after saying that he was certainly open and interested in using that low-level "fix" to America's gun problem after another week full of mass shootings. Fox News host Shep Smith, who is known for rebuking Trump's politics and presidency, offered only mockery.

"The message has, again, changed," Smith said at the top of his Monday show. "Remember calls escalated after the domestic terror attack in El Paso and the mass murder that followed in Dayton. The president said at the time, 'We need strong background checks.' Now, something new. First, listen to him yesterday."

Continue Reading

Facebook

‘Go back to your country!’ Subway worker has a racist meltdown — and then tries to blame it on being ‘thirsty’

Published

6 mins ago

on

August 19, 2019

By

A Subway worker who police say yelled racial insults and waved a knife at a Muslim customer is blaming his tirade on being "thirsty," the Sahan Journal reports.

Safia Abdullahi and her friend Farhia Abdullahi were reportedly trying to order sandwiches for their children at a Subway attached to a Walmart in Rochester, Minnesota when the incident took place. According to the police report, the worker told Safia to “go wash your dirty Muslim hands” and “go back to your country.” The worker, identified as Andrew Benning, also reportedly waved a knife he was holding at the women and their children.

Continue Reading
 

Facebook

WATCH LIVE: Reps Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib hold press conference after ban from Israel

Published

12 mins ago

on

August 19, 2019

By

Continue Reading
 
 

Thank you for whitelisting Raw Story!

As a special thank you, from now until August 31st, we're offering you a discounted rate of $5.99/month to subscribe and get ad-free access. We're honored to have you as a reader. Thank you. :) —Elias, Membership Coordinator
LEARN MORE
close-link
LEARN MORE
close-image