WATCH: White man sprays black teen with hose after hurling racist abuse and claiming to be KKK member
An East Rochester man sprayed a black teenager with a hose during a confrontation that was captured on video.
The man, whose name has not been released, claimed to be a Ku Klux Klan member during an argument with some black and white teenagers outside his home, and he sprayed one 14-year-old boy as he walked away from the white man, reported WROC-TV.
“You shouldn’t be f*cking with the Klan,” the man says, and walks toward his yard, where he grabs the hose and hurls a racial slur at the boy.
The teen remains on the sidewalk and taunts the man with the N-word and other profane insults, as the other teens giggle, and then the man sprays the boy in the head as he slowly walks away with a white girl.
Police received two calls related to the incident — one from the teens, who said the man had been taking photos of them as they played in a nearby park, and another from the man, who said they had been unkind to his elderly mother.
The teens argued with the man at the park, and the confrontation continued outside his house.
“He was outside doing it again, flipping them off,” said the boy’s mother, Christina Poles. “My son said something along the lines of, ‘why do you keep flipping us off,’ said some other profanities I wish he hadn’t.”
Police questioned the man and the teens but did not see the video until Poles shared it on social media.
“It was like a scene out of the 60s,” Poles said. “You don’t see stuff like that in 2019.”
Poles wants the man to be charged in connection with the incident and said police assured her he would be, but the incident remains under investigation.
Here’s the bizarre truth behind the study Trump is using to claim Google ‘manipulated’ 2.6 million votes in Hillary Clinton’s favor
On Monday morning, President Donald Trump tweeted that according to a “report just out,” Google “manipulated” millions of votes in favor of Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election. But according to a report by Nick Bastone for Business Insider, Trump’s claims are misleading for a number of reasons.
In his tweet, Trump posted, “Google should be sued. My victory was even bigger than thought!” Bastone, however, reports that the study Trump appeared to be referring to on Twitter was a 2017 study by San Diego-based psychologist Robert Epstein — who, in July, testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee during a hearing with the theme “Google and Censorship Through Search Engines.”
Islamic State persists despite territory loss: Pompeo
The Islamic State group remains a threat in Syria and Iraq, and in some areas has even gained power despite the elimination of their "caliphate", US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Tuesday.
"There are places where ISIS is more powerful today than they were three or four years ago," Pompeo said on CBS's "This Morning" show.
"But the caliphate is gone in their capacity to conduct external attacks, it's been made much more difficult," he said.
"We've taken down significant risk. Not all of it, but a significant amount. We're very pleased with the work that we've done."