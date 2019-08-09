Quantcast
Connect with us

Weakened NRA panicking they may not be able to keep Trump in line as gun control push ramps up

Published

2 hours ago

on

According to a report from the Daily Beast, National Rifle Association head Wayne LaPierre and other execs at the gun rights organization are fearful that Donald Trump might make good on his pledge to do something about overly permissive gun laws.

With the NRA already reeling from executive turnover, accusations of financial mismanagement and declining revenue, the recent mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton come at a bad time for an organization known for its rapid response in the face of public anger.

According to the Beast, “The NRA had spent massive amounts of money to help get Trump elected in 2016, and the president views the organization as one of his top reservoirs of support. And he’s kept close tabs on its internal dramas and gossip, according to two sources close to Trump.”

However, the report notes, Trump advised the NRA that he thought their lawyers were “lousy” which rattled LaPierre.

“Now, with growing public demand for tougher gun laws in the wake of two mass shootings, the NRA is trying to keep the president in line with depleted resources and talent,” the report states. “NRA leaders are looking to pump the brakes once again. But LaPierre is in an unusually weak position, and his group’s problems have only grown since the day Trump told its top officials to get better lawyers. ”

ADVERTISEMENT

What is bedeviling the NRA now is an internecine war within the organization over attorney William A. Brewer III, whose firm was billing the organization an estimated $100,000 per day according to a recent audit which La Pierre was reportedly hiding from the board.

Brewer has defended the expenditures, issuing a statement saying: “We’re proud of our advocacy on behalf of the NRA. We stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the NRA leadership team and the senior members of the board. Of course, we care little about the opinions of those adversaries who seek to undermine the Association.”

You can read more here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your ongoing support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing little-noticed efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Three Silicon Valley giants now consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump mocked gunman for surrendering to police as he visited shooting victims in El Paso hospital

Published

13 mins ago

on

August 9, 2019

By

President Donald Trump reportedly used misogynist language to slur the El Paso gunman during a visit to a hospital where some of the victims are being treated.

The president was caught on video at the hospital boasting about crowd size and attacking the city's former congressman Beto O'Rourke, and he also mocked the gunman who killed 21 people for allowing himself to get captured, reported The Guardian.

The 24-year-old suspect, who used similar anti-immigrant rhetoric as Trump in a manifesto he allegedly posted online, was arrested after opening fire at a Walmart store in the Texas border city.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Michigan police officer suspended after black visitors discovered KKK memorabilia in his home

Published

30 mins ago

on

August 9, 2019

By

A Muskegon police officer has been placed on administrative leave the department investigates why he has Ku Klux Klan memorabilia in his home, including a framed application to the white nationalist group.

According to WDIV, City Manager Frank Peterson issued a statement that officer Charles Anderson, who is white, has been placed on indefinite leave while the investigation is underway.

The discovery of the items came as visitors toured his home which is for sale, and one interested party noticed the framed application.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Smug’ Trump kicks off 10-day golfing holiday with $10 million mega-donor fundraisers

Published

47 mins ago

on

August 9, 2019

By

Trump thinks “the Democrats don’t seem like a threat,” according to a former White House official.

President Donald Trump will be out of the office for the next ten days. He is going on vacation, spending the next week at his Bedminster, New Jersey golf club, as he does every August. But on his way to the Garden State Air Force One will take a detour to the Hamptons, where two billionaire real estate developers will hold separate mega-donor fundraisers that are expected to deliver $10 million in just a few hours to the Trump re-election effort. Tickets to one, now highly controversial fundraiser, held by SoulCycle, Equinox Fitness, and Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross start at $5600 and go up to $250,000.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

Invest in great journalism. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image