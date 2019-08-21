‘We’re looking at that very seriously’: Trump considering getting rid of ‘birthright citizenship’ under 14th Amendment

President Donald Trump said that he’s looking at getting rid of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

In a discussion with reporters en route to Air Force One, Trump explained his plans.

“We’re looking at that very seriously, birthright citizenship,” Trump said, according to Foxs’ Chad Pergram.

“All persons born or naturalized in the United States and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside,” the 14th Amendment reads.

To change an amendment to the U.S. Constitution, both houses of Congress must pass the law with two-thirds of a vote. Then, three-fourths of the state legislatures must approve it.

