‘We’re looking at that very seriously’: Trump considering getting rid of ‘birthright citizenship’ under 14th Amendment
President Donald Trump said that he’s looking at getting rid of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
In a discussion with reporters en route to Air Force One, Trump explained his plans.
“We’re looking at that very seriously, birthright citizenship,” Trump said, according to Foxs’ Chad Pergram.
“All persons born or naturalized in the United States and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside,” the 14th Amendment reads.
To change an amendment to the U.S. Constitution, both houses of Congress must pass the law with two-thirds of a vote. Then, three-fourths of the state legislatures must approve it.
Trump: "We're looking at that very seriously, birthright citizenship." 14th Amendment to the Constitution: "All persons born or naturalized in the United States and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside."
— Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) August 21, 2019
CNN
Trump keeps flip-flopping on critical issues because ‘his presidency exists in his mind to aggrandize him’: CNN commentator
On Wednesday, CNN commentator and Washington Post journalist David Swerdlick analyzed President Donald Trump's erratic behavior on "The Situation Room."
"We're following breaking news, including a head-spinning series of flips and flops and flips by President Trump on major policy issues, all coming in a rant in which he praised himself extravagantly," said host Brianna Keilar. "Let's dig deeper now with our experts and our analysts to try on dissect some of what happened today. He walked back a lot of his positions today. And forward, back, and forward, back, and forward. Gun control, payroll tax, whether he's going visit Denmark. He consistently, though, praised himself."
Trump goes into full attack against another American company — Ford motors
President Donald Trump went off on another Twitter rant Wednesday, taking aim at another American company.
"Henry Ford would be very disappointed if he saw his modern-day descendants wanting to build a much more expensive car, that is far less safe and doesn’t work as well, because execs don’t want to fight California regulators. Car companies should know that when this Administration’s alternative is no longer available, California will squeeze them to a point of business ruin. Only reason California is now talking to them is because the Feds are giving a far better alternative, which is much better for consumers!" Trump tweeted.