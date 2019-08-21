When things aren’t going well — Trump promotes his superiority ‘as a near deity’: Trump biographer
A panel discussion with CNN host Don Lemon chuckled at the idea that President Donald Trump likely practiced in the mirror talking about himself as “the chosen one.”
Michael D’Antonio, author of The Truth About Trump, explained that Trump’s most significant “tell” that he’s lying is when he gestures wildly.
“Whenever the president gestures wildly, the more he gestures, the more you know that he’s lying and that he’s trying to sell you something,” the Trump biographer said. “So all day long today he was gesturing wildly. He was looking up to the lord. He was using his hands in an extreme manner. And that’s his tell. That means that he’s manipulating us and lying.”
Along with concerning body language, Trump gestured toward the heavens and called himself “the chosen one.”
“Well, it is another level,” D’Antonio said about Trump’s breakdown. “But I think this is the secret voice that’s inside of him. He does think of himself as a near deity. He imagines he’s a very stable genius. When things are tough for him, he actually retrenches to this automatic pressing of his superiority, his dominance over the news cycle in this case. You know, he got up this morning, and I think he decided he was going to be talked about all day long by just about everybody, and it turns out that he was talked about all day long by just about everybody.”
“How many times do you think he practiced that?” Lemon asked.
“Oh, I think, you know, first he had to write the line ‘I’m the chosen one,’ and then he had to practice it,” D’Antonio laughed. “He probably had Ivanka come in and critique and tell him how it looked. She said, ‘It looks terrific, Daddy.’ This is absurd. To quote the prime minister of Denmark, this is absurd. This is an absurd man. ”
He explained that he thinks Trump is more about making a play for his evangelical base. That base, D’Antonio explained, has “fetishized Israel,” which is necessary to bring about the apocalypse that right-wing evangelicals want.
“He was making a play for the evangelical base, which has fetishized Israel and has done a complete 180 from — regarding Israel — to necessary as armageddon and planning on them being wiped out in the war that will end civilization, to embracing Israel, and saying we’re also like the Jews,” D’Antonio went on. “‘We evangelicals are like the Jews, and we’re with you.’ And the last thing that I think is really notable.”
Trump’s economic policy is like ‘burning all your furniture to heat the house’: New York Times columnist
On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360," New York Times columnist Tom Friedman scorned President Donald Trump's economic policy of endless tax cuts and cheap credit as a cynical ploy to get elected, rather than something in the long-term interest of economic stability.
"You know, under Obama, Republicans were screaming about the deficit, about deficits, the whole Tea Party was about deficits," said Cooper. "No one seems to care about that at all, and the deficits have exploded, and certainly this president doesn't care about that."
"You know, look, the party is clearly a cult of personality, it's not a 'party' in any sense that it was before," said Friedman. "What is more conservative than to say that, running up a debt this high and then beating on the Fed to lower interest rates is kind of like burning all your furniture to heat the house, and one day you'll run out of furniture?"
At least 30 people have been arrested on suspicion of mass shooting plots since El Paso and Dayton: report
On Thursday, CNN's Rosa Flores reported that more than 30 people have been arrested on suspicion of planning mass shootings since the massacres in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio. The suspects are all over the country, and range from high school students to white nationalists.
"A 37-year-old California man arrested today after allegedly planning to shoot employees and guests at a Marriott hotel where he worked," said Flores. "A 15-year-old arrested in Florida accused of threatening to commit mass murder at his high school ... And a self-described white nationalist pleading not guilty to charges of online harassment and aggravated menacing after allegedly threatening to carry out a shooting at a Youngstown, Ohio Jewish community center."
‘Our president is deeply mentally ill’: Biographer says ‘blowhard’ Trump truly believes his narcissistic babbling
On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," Trump biographer and Pulitzer Prize-winning financial journalist David Cay Johnston told anchor Kate Bolduan that President Donald Trump's self-congratulatory rant was indicative of mental illness.
"David, you've studied Trump for years. You've also called him a 'world-class narcissist,'" said Bolduan. "How does that play into everything that we're hearing from the president today, from 'I'm the chosen one' to 'I'm the second coming of God' to declaring the Danish leader can't talk like that against the president of the United States?"
"Kate, Donald really does believe that he is superior to the rest of us," said Johnston. "He has himself talked about how the Trumps believe they are genetically superior to the rest of us. Notice how he calls everybody who in any way doesn't bow down to him an idiot, a fool, they don't know what they're doing."